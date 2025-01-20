"Obviously the business side of the deal has to work": When Chip Ganassi delivered a clear message on Danica Patrick's farewell NASCAR race location

Chip Ganassi once discussed the possibility of Danica Patrick running her farewell race at the Daytona 500 or Indianapolis 500. This stemmed from the then-Stewart-Haas Racing driver's announcement that she would retire from full-time racing at the end of the 2017 season.

Patrick is among the few females who have carved a niche in high-octane motorsports. The Wisconsin native showcased her prowess in NASCAR and IndyCar, claiming historical triumphs. She aced the 2008 Indy Japan 300 race, becoming the first woman with an IndyCar race win, was the first female driver to win a pole in a NASCAR Cup Series race, has the most starts, laps led and top-10s in the Cup Series, and more.

From her rookie season in 2013 to her final full-time season in 2017, Patrick stayed at Stewart-Haas Racing, recording several historic NASCAR triumphs. But amid the announcement, Chip Ganassi expressed that it would be a "great idea" if Patrick marked her farewell race in either the Daytona 500, the Indianapolis 500, or both.

However, he also brushed upon the financial aspect of such a scenario, saying (via NASCAR):

“I think it’s a great idea for her to do that. I think it’s a fabulous idea, a fabulous marketing idea, it’s a fabulous opportunity and obviously the business side of the deal has to work. … I’m a long way from saying ‘Yes, I can do that,'” Ganassi said.

Patrick became the first female polesitter and the highest-placing woman in the Daytona 500 at the 2013 Daytona 500. She also is the first woman driver with the best performance at the Indy 500, placing her Andretti Green Racing Honda in third place.

Danica Patrick makes her feelings known during her retirement presser

When Danica Patrick announced her retirement from full-time NASCAR racing, she burst into tears while addressing the gathering. Patrick revealed that her sister told her that she was "supposed" to be emotional but she said she won't. However, when the moment came, the highly accomplished NASCAR driver couldn't control her emotions.

“My sister told me I was supposed to get emotional,” she said (via NASCAR), wiping tears from her eyes, as her sister and parents watched from the back of the room. “I said I wouldn’t...but I’m grateful for all the opportunities.”

Before officially ending her NASCAR career, Danica Patrick competed in the 2018 Daytona 500 and the 2018 Indianapolis 500. Her Cup Series effort was in collaboration with Premium Motorsports as she couldn't strike a deal with Chip Ganassi Racing. But the race was shortlived as she succumbed to a pileup on Lap 102, prematurely ending the crown jewel race.

Patrick drove her final race at the Indy 500 for Ed Carpenter Racing. Though the Chevy driver posted an impressive P7 qualifying, she couldn't maintain her track positions, stooping to a P30 finish.

Following her retirement, Danica Patrick joined NBC's booth for broadcasting the Indianapolis 500.

