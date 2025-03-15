“OH $@#%&”: Denny Hamlin hits $126K jackpot in Las Vegas

With the next race being held at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, drivers arrived in Sin City and made their way around its specialties, including Denny Hamlin. On the buffalo slot machine, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver won a $126,150 jackpot.

Hamlin has had varied success in his stock car racing career. The 44-year-old is a veteran of the series and has 54 races in his career, spanning over two decades. Moreover, Las Vegas has been a good hunting ground for him, as he won the race in 2021.

Before taking on his race suit and heading to the speedway, Denny Hamlin took to the casinos that the city is famous for. There, he played the buffalo slot machine game and won an eye-staggering $126,150 jackpot.

"Oh $@#%&." He captioned the video on Instagram.

The JGR driver will be hoping for his luck to continue into the race on Sunday, March 16.

Denny Hamlin reflects on his Phoenix finish

Denny Hamlin at the NASCAR: DAYTONA 500 - Source: Imagn

While Denny Hamlin has not won a race yet in the 2025 season, he came close to tasting the victory last weekend. The 44-year-old had an intense battle for the win on the final lap, but Christopher Bell prevailed through.

The pair were split up by less than half-a-tenth of a second, with Kyle Larson following them behind to round out the podium. Sharing his thoughts on the high-adrenaline racing that happened around the Phoenix Raceway, Hamlin said (via X/@NASCARONFOX):

"You know, it's the first time we were able to get some clean air all day, and obviously, our car was really fast. I really kind of wanted it to stay green there [...] We got a good restart, the #5 really gave me a great push on the frontstretch on the restart and then down the backstretch."

"So I had kind of a position on the #20 but I knew he was gonna ship it in there, he had to use me, he could, and obviously we just kind of ran out of racetrack there but great finish, great job by the whole Joe Gibbbs team to give us some fast cars."

On the other hand, in his 26 visits to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the JGR driver has won one race and secured three podiums. Since his win in 2021 around the 1.5-mile track, Denny Hamlin has scored three top 10 finishes around the track.

The Toyota driver will be looking add another trophy to his cabinet during the race. For this, he will have to ace the qualifying on Saturday, March 15 and give his championship charge a boost.

Hamlin stands seventh in the interim drivers' standings, while Hendrick Motorsports' Williams Byron leads the championship table.

