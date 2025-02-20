“Oh man I’M HYPE” - Fans react as NASCAR drops promo video of its newest game

NASCAR through their X handle dropped a promotional video of their upcoming game. Fans reacted with excitement over the release of the official game, NASCAR 25.

NASCAR 25 is the upcoming game set to be a comprehensive and immersive experience for motorsports fans. The game is set to launch in the fall of 2025. The game is on track to feature all four premier series from NASCAR - Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Craftsman Series, and ARCA Menards (the first-ever appearance of the iconic developmental series in a NASCAR game). Players will start in the backyard garage where they will customise their vehicles and make their debut in the ARCA Menards Series.

NASCAR shared the trailer for the game along with talking head interviews of the people involved in the development of the game on their X page on Thursday.

Fans were quick to express their excitement over the game trailer with many brimming with confidence over how good the game has the potential to be for gaming and racing enthusiasts alike.

One user tweeted,

“Oh man I’m HYPE.”

The same also added another comment:

"We haven’t had a truly good nascar game since NASCAR thunder 2004. Since we’ve had mid to just down right awful games. These guys know racing and I think this game will be great. Can’t wait."

Another user expressed the same excitement in a tweet:

"This looks sick! I’m hyped and can’t wait!!!"

One user seemed excited to try the new career mode and referred to the game from 2004 NASCAR Thunder.

"Hell yeah. Deep and real career mode with hopefully good AI is all we’re looking for. Sometimes I don’t want to waste two hours trying to get the perfect iracing race - just want jump on and progress through a career mode like the good ol mascar thunder 2004 days. Day 1 buyer," X user wrote.

"Release it so we can play now," another wrote.

"This looks SOO GOOD. Never been more excited for a video game let alone a racing game. Great work guys," one user tweeted.

"I am so freaking pumped for this. Will definitely be taking a day off of work to play," another user tweeted.

The career mode within the game will involve exciting features like signing contracts, earning money, hiring and firing staff, along with critical strategic decisions, which will propel the careers of their personas up the various series. The graphics are developed using Unreal Engine and the game is a collaboration between NASCAR, iRacing and Monster Games.

Developer on the new NASCAR 25

The game is a collaborative effort between NASCAR, iRacing, and Motorsport Games Inc., with iRacing taking the development lead after Motorsport Games sold them the exclusive sim-gaming license previously used for titles like NASCAR Heat 5 and NASCAR Rivals.

Matt Lewis, the production director at iRacing, expressed his excitement about the upcoming game and said,

"NASCAR 25, honestly, is the game we all have always wanted to build. We've talked a lot about other team members, and how we've all sort of overlapped and crisscrossed our career, but the ability to finally sort of put all the pieces together, take all the core elements of what makes all of our teams great and really deliver the game that we've always wanted to make even in 20-25 years ago, is amazing for me."

"It almost feels like a full-circle moment. It's super special to put this team together," Lewis added.

iRacing's history with NASCAR dates back to 2010, and they currently serve as the official simulation partner, organizing events such as the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series.

