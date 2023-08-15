“Ohsweken is no joke! Congrats Kenny!”: NASCAR fans applaud veteran driver Ken Schrader for winning Pinty’s Series dirt race

In just his second appearance in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series, Ken Schrader secured a win at the Freshstone Dirt Classic held at the Ohsweken Speedway. He managed to snatch the lead from the dominant racer Treyten Lapcevich late in the race.

This triumph on Monday at the 0.375-mile dirt track marked a historic moment as Schrader, aged 68 and hailing from Fenton, Missouri, became the first foreign-born driver to claim victory in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series.

This achievement outshines previous third-place finishes by Noah Gragson and Jason Bowles. Though Lapcevich, the reigning championship leader, had control over most of the race. However, around 20 laps before the end of the 100-lap competition, his race took a turn.

Here are some Twitter reactions to Ken Schrader's win at Pinty’s Series dirt race

While attempting to pass Mike Goudie, Lapcevich hit the wall and then slid down the track into the path of the No. 20 Chevrolet driven by Schrader. According to Tobychristie.com, Ken Schrader said:

"I just drove it. These guys and Kyle [Steckly] my crew chief gave me an excellent car. They have their act together, My teammate and I were working well together, and then he got into the lapped car I knew I had to go then.”

Ken Schrader, a teammate of Lapcevich at 22 Racing, skillfully maneuvered to the inside to take the lead, while Lapcevich, a native of Grimsby, Ontario, fought to prevent his vehicle from skidding off the track and hitting the barriers.

Subsequently, the 68-year-old driver assumed control of the race, capitalizing on some late-race restarts to gain an edge over his competitors. This strategy ultimately pushed his main rival down the race standings.

Ken Schrader then surged ahead of the competition with a commanding performance, securing a victory with a margin of 3.744 seconds over Kevin Lacroix after the 100-lap race.

Schrader becomes oldest winner of a NASCAR-sanction event

Adding another layer to his historic achievement, Schrader's win on Monday not only makes him the oldest victor in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series but also the oldest winner in any NASCAR-sanctioned event.

Kevin Lacroix managed to secure the second position, making a strong recovery from a dreadful crash during the opening lap of the Grand Prix de Trois Rivieres last weekend.

DJ Kennington achieved his best result of the season by finishing in third place. Championship contenders Lapcevich and Camirand took fourth and fifth places, respectively.

Stewart Friesen claimed the sixth spot, following up on his second-place finish in the inaugural Ohsweken event in 2022. Daniel Bois, Thomas Nepveu, Alex Guenette, and Alex Tagliani rounded out the top 10 finishers.