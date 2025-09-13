“Old dog has his day”: AJ Allmendinger makes his feelings known on ‘little victory’ at Bristol that ended a decade-long drought

AJ Allmendinger grabbed a surprise pole for Saturday's Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Reflecting on his qualifying run, the Kauling Racing driver wasn't 'really sure' how he did it, but was 'super proud' to achieve the feat nonetheless.Allmendinger hasn't had a pole start in more than a decade. However, Friday's qualifying saw him record a laptime of 15.117 seconds at 126.930mph, a run that was enough to outqualify Team Penske's Ryan Blaney at second.The result marked the No.16 Chevy driver's fifth career pole, while it was Kaulig's second ever. With tire falloff being a major concern for Saturday's race, Allmendinger's front row start will keep him among the frontrunners at the least. Notably, Kyle Larson, who won the last two races at the high-banked concrete, began among the top-3 for both outings.During a post-qualifying interview, Allmendinger outlined his efforts and said (via Racer.com),&quot;I don’t know, I closed my eyes in both of them. So I’m not really sure. Man, this Grizzly Nicotine Pouches Chevy in practice was pretty good, and this place is so tough to qualify, but the first lap she stuck, and I looked down at the dash and was like, 'OK, that’s a pretty good lap,' so I’m going to try for more on the second.&quot;&quot;Old dog has his day or something like that. Hopefully, we can do that for 500 laps, but I’m super proud of everybody at Kaulig Racing, all the men and women. We’ve been building fast cars all year, and this Cup Series, it’s tough, especially when you’re a smaller team trying to grow. Little victories like this, even though it’s qualifying, mean a lot to us,” he added.AJ Allmendinger is currently ranked 21st with two top-5 to his name. The 43-year-old fared well in the Spring Bristol race as well, notching up a ninth place finish after starting eighth.AJ Allmendinger comments on a possible drive for Kaulig's Truck teamKaulig Racing is expanding into the Truck Series alongside RAM with a five-car outfit, and AJ Allmendinger was recently asked if he'd consider driving for the team. In response, the Kaulig driver gave a blunt answer.“I’ll drive whatever Chris [Rice] and Matt [Kaulig] want me to drive,” he said via X/Taylor Kitchen.AJ Allmendinger has 14 Truck Series starts under his belt, but hasn't reached victory lane yet. His Xfinity Series starts have been better, getting him 18 wins, 16 of which were with Kaulig. He also got the team their first Cup series win back in 2021 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.As of now, there isn't any confirmed driver line-up for Kaulig's Truck Series team. The team moved away from Chevy and announced RAM as their OEM partner just last month, on August 23.