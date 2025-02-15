"On Vday, we wear pink": Harrison Burton's fiance Jenna Petty channels Valentine's aesthetics in a heart-embroidered peplum top and pink pants 

NASCAR driver Harrison Burton's fiancee, Jenna Petty, recently took to her Instagram account and shared an outfit for Valentine's Day. She has been preparing for the special day since February 12, 2025, and got heart-tipped nails done by a well-recognized nail salon on Kannapolis Hwy.

Burton and Petty have known each other since childhood and began dating when they were teenagers in 2017. Nearly seven years later, the couple got engaged on March 27, 2024, at Gapstow Bridge in Central Park, New York. According to their website, they plan to tie the knot in October 2025.

In her recent story, Harrison Burton's fiancee Jenna Petty donned a white heart-embellished peplum top and pink pants, completing her look with light brownish and white shoes for Valentine's Day. She lightheartedly captioned the story:

"on v day we wear pink 🎀"

Here's a snapshot of the story:

Jenna Petty donned in a white hearted top (Source: @jennapetty_ via Instagram)

In a follow-up story, Petty shared a glimpse of her V-Day dinner with her soon-to-be husband Harrison Burton. The couple enjoyed wine, and Petty wrote a special message for Burton:

"too much love to know what to do 🫶."

Jenna Petty and her husband enjoyed the V-Day dinner with wine (Source: @jennapetty_ via Instagram)

Petty completed her education at High Point University in North Carolina and became a choreographer. She currently works as a professional dance teacher at Dance Productions - The Remix Studio in Harrisburg, North Carolina. She also attends elite dance events like the Ultimate Dance Tour with JBP Entertainment.

Harrison Burton's fiancée reveals the list of NASCAR drivers attending their wedding.

Earlier this month, former Wood Brother Racing driver's soon-to-be wife Jenna Petty held a Q&A session on her Instagram about her wedding questions. During the session, a fan asked her about the list of stock car racing drivers attending their wedding in October 2025.

While Petty was preparing for the wedding, Burton embarked on a new journey in his NASCAR career. He ended his three-year stint in the Cup Series with Wood Brothers Racing and moved to the Xfinity Series for the 2025 season.

The fan asked Petty:

"Is every NASCAR driver gonna be there?"

She replied to the fan, giving a subtle answer, and wrote:

"To answer, a few. Our wedding will be small but there will be a good bit!"

During the same Q&A session, another fan asked Harrison Burton's soon-to-be wife who would be the best man at the wedding. Petty gave an obvious answer and stated:

"the one & only @toddgilliland_"

Burton and Gilliland share a deep friendship off the tracks. The duo is often seen enjoying golf sessions together while not competing against each other in ovals.

However, the duo will not compete against each other in the 2025 season. Burton will move to AM Racing in the Xfinity Series and drive the #15 Ford Mustang. Meanwhile, Gilliland will drive the #34 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for Front Row Motorsports in the Cup Series.

