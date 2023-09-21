“Once I got a top five I wasn’t as enthused”: ARCA Series driver Toni Breidinger on how she prepares to win her first NASCAR race

Toni Breidinger enjoys the status of being NASCAR's youngest and most-anticipated woman driver in 2023. The ARCA Menards Series driver has been the purveyor introducing the sport to newer avenues that have not been explored by the average NASCAR fan, or team for that matter.

The 24-year-old driver has also made her debut in the Craftsman Truck Series this year, partnering with Victoria's Secret as her primary sponsor earlier in the season. Managing to merge the worlds of stock car racing as well as women's high fashion, the Venturini Motorsports driver is paving the way for women to feel just as comfortable as men in the sport.

Toni Breidinger's progress in NASCAR has also been steady ever since her first time behind the wheel, with the California native elaborating on her thought process. In an interview with Adam Cheek from the frontstretch.com, she said:

“I set goals last year, like I really want to get top 10s. This year, the goal was top fives, and then once I got a top five I wasn’t as enthused. I was like, ‘I want a top three now.’ And then I got a top three, and I was like ‘okay, that was it? I’m gonna go for the win.’ I feel like I’m always kind of setting that next goal. It’s still progress and baby steps.”

Toni Breidinger is one of only two female drivers in the sport currently, along with Truck Series regular Hailie Deegan.

What is Toni Breidinger's best finish in the NASCAR?

Victoria's Secret model and NASCAR ARCA Menards Series and Truck Series part-timer Toni Breidinger has managed to progress through the ranks as well as any rookie is expected to. The 24-year-old Venturini Motorsports driver's best finish in an ARCA Menards Series race is a P3 finish at Kansas Speedway earlier this month.

Breidinger's best finish in the nationwide Truck Series stands also came at Kansas Speedway with a P15 finish, running in a TRICON Garage truck sponsored by Victoria's Secret.

The California native also touched upon how she can take her experience from the junior ARCA Menards Series into her future nationwide series races. She told frontstretch.com:

“I feel like there’s a lot you can apply from the ARCA side, I think it’s been really great for my development.”

NASCAR's newest female driver does give fans and future female drivers something to look forward to as Toni Breidinger continues to evolve in her career.