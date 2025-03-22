Once in line for NASCAR stardom with Joe Gibbs, Ex-JGR driver makes feelings clear about his new leadership

Last year, Chandler Smith had a commendable performance with JGR in the Xfinity Series. He bagged wins at Phoenix and Richmond and logged 17 top-five finishes. However, the titular win remained elusive for the 22-year-old.

Ad

Smith and JGR decided to part ways ahead of 2025. However, it wasn’t long before Smith landed a full-time deal with Front Row Motorsports in the Craftsman Truck Series.

Smith previously competed in the Truck Series with Kyle Busch Motorsports, bagging five wins and making the Championship 4 in 2022. He will enter this coming Friday’s race at Homestead-Miami Speedway ranked fourth in the driver standings.

Speaking of how things have been at FRM since he was hired, Smith said in a statement (via Speedway Digest),

Ad

Trending

“I think we finally finished the hiring process two weeks before Daytona, maybe a week and a half before Daytona on our last guy. We didn't get our crew chief hired until maybe two weeks, maybe three weeks out of Daytona, so it definitely was very last-minute, but I couldn't be happier with the group that we assembled, honestly. I mean, it's turned out great. Everybody is working together great.”

Ad

Smith hopes to log a stellar season driving the No. 38 entry for FRM. He already has three top-10 finishes to his credit and is vying for his first win of 2025.

“I'm looking at this as helping to build this program up a little bit. I've taken it on my shoulders a little more to step up to that role even more than I have in year's past, just like last year being at Gibbs - well established and respected organization,” he added.

Ad

Smith’s upcoming race is scheduled for Friday, March 21. Named Baptist Health 200, the 134-lap event will be televised live on FOX, with radio updates on NASCAR Racing Experience and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio from 8 pm ET onwards.

JGR signs a new sponsor for its Cup Series program in 2025

Last Tuesday, Denny Hamlin and the No. 11 JGR team signed Progressive as their new sponsor for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. As per the deal, Progressive will back Hamlin for 18 races starting with this coming Sunday’s event at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Ad

On that note, JGR took to X and announced,

“IT'S HERE! Take a look at @dennyhamlin's new @progressive Camry race car! It will be on track for 18 races this #NASCAR season.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Addressing the news during a press release, Denny Hamlin said (as quoted by motorsportswire),

“We’re really looking forward to having Progressive on board and being able to deliver for them on and off the racetrack. For me, it’s exciting to team up with a brand like Progressive that is so innovative with their marketing and the different ways you seem them activate. I can’t wait to get going with them starting this weekend.”

After Homestead, Hamlin’s Progressive-backed Toyota Camry will hit Martinsville on March 30, Bristol on April 13, Talladega on April 27, Texas on May 4, Kansas on May 11, North Wilkesboro on May 18, Nashville on June 1, Pocono on June 22, the Chicago Street Race on July 6, Dover on July 20, Indianapolis on July 27, Watkins Glen on August 10, Richmond on August 1, Gateway on September 7, New Hampshire on September 21, the Charlotte ROVAL on October 5, and Phoenix on November 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback