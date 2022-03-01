"One of the best drivers to have ever lived" - Tyler Reddick wants F1 superstar Lewis Hamilton to race in NASCAR

Two-time Xfinity Series winner Tyler Reddick expressed his desire to see F1 superstar Lewis Hamilton try the NASCAR Cup Series. He believes that such a move could take the competition to a new level.

In a conversation with motorsports writer Jeff Gluck of The Athletic at Auto Club Speedway, Reddick said:

“He’s one of the best drivers to have ever lived, and if he came over here, well, guess what? He’s gonna be pretty damn good.”

Speaking about the F1 and IndyCar racing backgrounds, the #8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver said:

“I would love it if guys who run F1 or IndyCar and have a more diverse background in racing and lighter cars with more downforce — if this (Next Gen) car is truly more in line with cars from their background, seeing those guys come over here and do well would be the most exciting and probably the most scary, right?”

Tyler Reddick’s performance in 2022 WISE Power 400

Tyler Reddick lost his chance to secure a maiden race win in the NASCAR Cup Series after a final stage crash at Auto Club Speedway.

The 26-year-old led 10 times in 90 laps until his #8 Chevrolet started slowing as it entered Turn 1 on Lap 152 of 200 in Sunday's race. He hobbled through past turns 1 and 2, until William Byron’s #24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 hit him, causing serious damage to the left side of Reddick’s car.

Reddick headed to the pit road for repair, but his crew indicated that the #8 Camaro's right toe was badly damaged in the crash. He lost two laps on pit road and ended up in 24th place.

Expressing his disappointment, Tyler Reddick said:

“Absolutely gutted by how our race unfolded but I couldn’t be prouder of this whole team and what we were able to do a majority of this race today, we will learn from this; we will become stronger from this and be hungrier than ever before. It was really fun having all of the Lenovo guests here today and it was really exciting to have such a strong run for them today. We will keep this momentum going to Las Vegas next week.”

It was, however, just his third full season in the NASCAR Cup Series. He is a young, talented driver and will get more opportunities to win as the season moves ahead. His focus will now be to make a strong comeback at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 6.

