“One of the best ever”: Fans express their delight as legendary NASCAR broadcaster signs contract extension for 2025

Larry McReynolds has been one of the most appreciated voices in FOX Sports' coverage of the NASCAR Cup Series races since the start of the 21st century. The long-time broadcaster turned analyst has now been confirmed to pen a multi-year extension deal with FOX Sports ahead of the 2025 season and fans couldn't be happier.

The two-time Daytona 500-winning crew chief first joined FOX Sports in 2001 when the network became a broadcast partner for NASCAR. Partnering with former driver Darrell Waltrip and veteran broadcaster Mike Joy, McReynolds became part of an iconic commentary team that shaped NASCAR coverage for over a decade and a half.

In 2016, he transitioned into a new role as an in-race analyst, bringing his technical expertise to the broadcasts. As a previous crew chief, his insights on various aspects of pit strategies and the rules of the sport gave fans a fresh perspective on the race coverage. For the upcoming season, McReynolds will be back at the track rather than covering races remotely, something he has been doing in the previous seasons.

His fans rushed to the comment section of a post on X announcing the new deal to express their joy.

"Papa Mac is here to stay. @LarryMac28 is one of the best to ever do it," one fan shared his enthusiasm.

Another fan showed his appreciation to FOX Sports' for the decision to stick with Larry, saying:

"There is my man #GQ @LarryMac28. You're likely the best investment they have made in an employee for numerous reasons. Top being knowledge based upon authentic experience with @NASCAR legends. Adding UR dedication, and integrity make you the #BestIfAll things @Nascar aficionado."

"This is the best news of the offseason. Now let’s get him more involved again," another shared.

Another hoped that he would make more on-track appearances, saying:

"I hope the contract has him at the track more!!"

"Great news! His technical insight is awesome!" one fan said appreciating Larry's technical knowledge.

"Great news…wouldn’t be the same without him. Now if Fox could carry all the races that would be even better!!!" shared another.

Alongside McReynolds, FOX Sports will retain its familiar commentary lineup, featuring Mike Joy, Clint Bowyer, and Kevin Harvick, all returning to cover the Cup Series races.

Larry McReynolds’ prediction for the 2025 NASCAR season downplayed

As one of the most successful teams in the history of NASCAR, the drivers of Hendrick Motorsports are expected to make at least one trip to the victory lane in a full season. This happened in 2024 with Kyle Larson taking six wins, William Byron taking three, and one win each for Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman.

However, in a recent conversation on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Larry McReynolds predicted that while the team will see overall success, one of the drivers will struggle in the 2025 season. When Alan Cavanna asked him to predict the number of races each driver would win, Larry said:

"I will say this. I bet you there's one of them that goes winless in 2025."

However, Fox Sports journalist Bob Pockrass doesn't seem to agree with this prediction. In a recent conversation with fellow journalist Kyle Dalton, Pockrass said:

"I mean, they all won races last year, right? So, I mean, I think they all win races this year. I don't think any of them go winless and I think Kyle Larson wins the most races. I wouldn't see why that changes," (8:38 onwards)"

It's worth noting that while Chase Elliott won the Qualifying Race in the Clash at The Coliseum in 2023, neither he nor Alex Bowman won any official points-paying race in the 2023 season.

