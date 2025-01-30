“One of the biggest thrills of my racing career”: When Dale Earnhardt Sr.’s father Ralph won big at Bowman Gray

Ralph Earnhardt, father of the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Dale Earnhardt Sr., once secured a victory at the Bowman Gray Stadium on May 2, 1959, that he described as one of the most thrilling moments of his racing career. He is widely considered one of the most successful drivers in the history of the sport, with over 350 NASCAR-sanctioned races in Modified, Sportsman, and Grand National series over a career that spanned 23 years.

However, one of his most impressive wins came when Modified cars were first allowed to race at Bowman Gray, and Ralph Earnhardt pulled off a huge upset in a Sportsman car. A popular NASCAR page on X, @nascarman_rr shared a post with a newspaper clipping from 1959, which featured Ralph's victory in the 'First Modified Race'.

"I don't think they will ever forgive me for that. But I must say it was one of the biggest thrills of my racing career,” Ralph Earnhardt was quoted as saying in the caption.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Modified cars were allowed more powerful engines, making them faster and better equipped than the Sportsman class. Despite this, Dale Earnhardt's father drove his underpowered Sportsman car to an upset win.

The race featured 40 laps, and Ralph took the lead on lap 36 when another car suffered a blown tire. He held onto the lead of the race, crossing the finish line ahead of Glen Wood, who was driving a Modified. His unexpected victory earned him $250.

A friend of Dale Earnhardt Sr.'s recalls Ralph Earnhardt's shocking death

Ralph Earnhardt died in 1973 at the age of just 45 and Donnie Rives, a longtime friend of Dale Earnhardt Sr., recently spoke about Ralph’s sudden death on Dale Jr.'s podcast, The Dale Jr. Download.

Rives recalled meeting Ralph Earnhardt at race tracks, where they developed a strong bond while working on race cars together. This friendship eventually introduced Rives to Dale Earnhardt Sr., who would go on to become one of NASCAR's greatest drivers.

Speaking about Ralph’s death, Rives described it as a shock.

"Well, it was a real shock but when he passed away, that's the same time the doctors had already told him he was going to have to lay off [racing]. During that time, I wasn't down there as much but I really missed him and of course, I told Dale I did, " Rives said on Dale Jr. Download (from 24:30 onwards).

At the time of Ralph Earnhardt's passing, Dale Earnhardt Sr.’s career was just starting to go uphill. He had started driving Sportsman cars for Gary Hargett and it wasn’t long before he would make his debut in the NASCAR Cup Series (known as Winston Cup at the time).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback