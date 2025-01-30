“One of the good guys”: NASCAR Insider reacts to Kasey Kahne’s recent Xfinity Series promo

Former Hendrick Motorsports driver Kasey Kahne is set to return to the Xfinity Series this season. Ahead of his comeback, the series' official X account released a promotional video, which NASCAR insider Claire B. Lang reshared, welcoming Kahne’s return to the track.

Kasey Kahne debuted in NASCAR’s Xfinity Series at Rockingham Speedway in 2002. Over his career, he earned 18 Cup Series victories, including a Brickyard 400 win with Hendrick Motorsports. Kahne also achieved success with three different engine manufacturers, showcasing his versatility as a driver.

A recent promotional video shared by the Xfinity Series on X featured Kasey Kahne testing the #33 Chevy at Rockingham. NASCAR insider Claire B. Lang reshared the video, adding a brief note welcoming the 18-time Cup Series winner back behind the wheel in NASCAR.

"Who doesn't smile when you see this?😊 Welcome back @KaseyKahne !! One of the good guys for sure!"

Furthermore, the clip also features a short interview with the former NASCAR driver, as he was asked to share whether his #33 Chevy needed any upgrades or tweaks to perform better.

"I'd say probably a little more secure. Little more secure on entry, I think I would.... I can get my angles would be a little better, and I could make more speeds that are all free over there, but I'd be more concerned about the entry section to have more options," Kasey Kahne can be heard saying in the video.

Meanwhile, The NASCAR Cup Series is set to return for the pre-season Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium. As haulers arrive for pre-race inspection, anticipation builds for the event at the historic short track in Winston-Salem. With a stacked field, who do you think will take the checkered flag?

Dale Earnhardt Jr. drops one-word response on Kasey Kahne’s return to NASCAR

Two-time Xfinity Series champion Dale Earnhardt Jr. had a one-word reaction to Kasey Kahne's return to the Xfinity Series earlier this season. Earnhardt Jr. and Kahne were not only competitors but also teammates, spending six seasons together at Hendrick Motorsports from 2012 to 2017.

Richard Childress Racing's announcement on X which highlighted Kahne's return, took the NASCAR fraternity by storm. The post was captioned:

"NEWS: @kaseykahne to pilot the No. 33 @HendrickCars Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series event at Rockingham Speedway,"

Dale Earnhardt Jr. reshared the post and wrote:

"Bada**"

Apart from their time as teammates at HMS, Kasey Kahne drove in the Xfinity Series for Dale Jr.'s multi-championship-winning team JR Motorsports.

Meanwhile, JRM will participate in the highly anticipated Daytona 500 Cup Series season-opener for the first time. Their championship-winning driver Justin Allgaier will pilot the #40 Travellers Whiskey Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 on February 16 at 2:30 PM Eastern time. Catch the action live on FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM's NASCAR channel.

