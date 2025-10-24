“One guy matters more than the rest”: Kyle Larson sends a clear message for his Championship 4 hopes ahead of Martinsville race

Ahead of the Martinsville playoff race, Kyle Larson addressed his strategy that would help him secure a spot in the Championship 4 race. The Hendrick Motorsports star narrowed his focus on JGR driver Christopher Bell as the man to beat in the Round of 8 elimination race.

With only two spots remaining for the finale race in Phoenix, Bell and 2021 Cup Series champion Larson are +37 and +36 points above the playoff cutline, respectively. However, if a driver from below the bubble manages a win in the 500-lap race, the hopes of making the Championship 4 race will crumble for one of the two drivers.

During a recent media availability, Kyle Larson reflected on the current scenario of his position and his playoff strategy for the Xfinity 500 event. He said (via Speedway Media):

"I'd say we really need to outpoint [Christopher] Bell. It's going to be interesting. Obviously we'll be focused on the race, but for us, one guy matters more than the rest. It's similar for them. They'll be watching what we're doing throughout the day, too. Hopefully, we'll have a strong car, qualify well, grab stage points, and do everything we can to gain as many points as possible."

Furthermore, Larson added:

"Martinsville has been a good track for us in the past, so if we can go there, stay strong, and do what it takes, we can make the final four and compete for a championship."

In the past, the No. 5 driver Larson has managed just a single win in his 21 starts. Meanwhile, has secured seven top-fives and nine top-10s with a finishing average of 15.5.

Kyle Larson claims playoff drivers mellow down entering the postseason

Kyle Larson - NASCAR: Bank of America ROVAL 400 - Source: Imagn

During the NASCAR playoff media in August, Kyle Larson candidly spoke about the aggression being dialed down as the sport ventures into the postseason. He believes the playoff drivers cautiously strategize their moves after the regular season and tone down their aggressive racing style.

In an interview via Frontstretch, Larson said:

"I feel like the racing has always calmed down a little bit once you get to the playoffs because everybody's so conscious of, like, finishing and trying to just get the best finish possible that day. Obviously, when you get to the cutoff races and stuff, it may be ramp up a little bit, or teams' pit calls might get a little more desperate, but I feel like it kind of calms down because we're trying to finish." [2:22 onwards]

As Kyle Larson races for a Championship 4 spot this Sunday, October 26, it will be a test of his beliefs when he battles Christopher Bell at Martinsville Speedway.

