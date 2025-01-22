"One of the happiest days of my life": Julia Piquet revisits Daniel Suarez's 2022 NASCAR win

Daniel Suarez's wife, Julia Piquet, took to her social media account to revisit the NASCAR driver's maiden Cup Series win at Sonoma when the former triumphed at the Toyota/Save Mart 350 in Sonoma. Sharing the post, Piquet wrote that it was one of her "happiest days."

On Tuesday, Piquet shared a post from @racesonoma's Instagram account with the caption, "Big win deserves even bigger hugs." The post was a picture of Piquet hugging her NASCAR driver husband, Suarez, after the victory. They got married last year in Brazil.

Sharing the post on her story, she wrote,

"One of the happiest days of my life."

Here's the screenshot of Julia Piquet's Instagram story:

Credit: Julia Piquet on Instagram.

The 2022 Toyota/Save Mart was the 16th race of the 2022 season. It was contested over 110 laps on the 1.99-mile road course at the Sonoma Raceway, in Sonoma, California. Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports qualified for the pole of the race, ahead of his HMS teammate, Chase Elliott.

Daniel Suarez qualified in eighth place. As the race started, Suarez finished stage One outside of the top 10. But the Mexican driver made some good amends in stage two when he finished in fourth place, driving the #99 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Trackhouse Racing.

In the end, Suarez claimed the victory ahead of RFK Racing's Chris Buescher, and Front Row Motorsports' Michael McDowell. The Trackhouse driver led 47 laps to take the victory, and after he crossed the Checkered Flag, he celebrated in style.

Daniel Suarez let his feelings known after 2022 Sonoma Cup Series win

As Daniel Suarez crossed the finish line, "win numero uno" or 'win number one' were his exact words. Claiming the first victory is always special, and for Suarez, it was no different. The Mexican driver hailed his team, his team owner Justin Marks, and thanked his family for staying by his side.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez (99) of Trackhouse Racing celebrates the win with a drink of wine at the NASCAR Toyota - Save Mart 350 event at Sonoma Raceway. - Source: Imagn Images

“I have so many thoughts in my head right now,” an emotional Suárez said (via NASCAR). “All the people who helped me get to this point. So very happy we were able to make it work. They believed in me from day one.”

After Sonoma, Daniel Suarez won his second Cup Series race last year at Atlanta when he triumphed at the 2024 Ambetter Health and qualified for the playoffs. However, he failed to make it past the round of 12 and aim towards the championship.

In 2025, the 33-year-old will continue to race for Trackhouse Racing and be in charge of the #99 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. He will race alongside teammates Ross Chastain and Shane van Gisbergen.

