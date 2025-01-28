“One hell of a time” Zane Smith’s wife McCall showers appreciation looking back on her ‘last day in St. Barths’ 

McCall Smith, wife of NASCAR driver Zane Smith, took to her social media to share images from the last day of the couple's anniversary trip to St.Barths. McCall posted images of the driver and herself from Nikki Beach, a restaurant and beach club on the island, to commemorate the final day of their vacation and give her review of the location.

Posting a series of images from their time at the beach club to Instagram earlier today, the driver's wife gave her 12,000 followers a look at the couple's celebrations.

"@nikkibeachsaintbarth, you are one hell of a time! 💃🏼🕺🤪🥳🥂🤍 No other way we’d want to spend our last day in St. Barths!"

Zane Smith and McCall got married in January 2024 in Charlestown, South Carolina. The trip to St. Barths was also their honeymoon based on their social media posts, and McCall has been sharing glimpses of the trip over the last week, including their anniversary dinner.

Zane proposed to his partner in 2022, the same year he achieved four wins, 14 Top 5s, and 19 Top 10 finishes in the Truck Series, earning him the championship title. Smith secured the title driving for Front Row Motorsports, which he will be joining this upcoming season.

Speaking about his relationship with FRM, the former Truck Series driver has said that he has always felt a certain kinship with them.

"I’ve always felt at home with Front Row Motorsports. They believed in me when I signed with them to race in the Truck Series initially in 2022 and we shared so much success together, winning six races and a championship in two seasons." [via NASCAR]

Driving alongside Todd Gilliland and Noah Gragson, Zane Smith will pilot the #38 car full-time for FRM in 2025. The 25-year-old driver joins the Mooresville-based team after spending his debut year in the Cup Series with Spire Motorsports, with whom he scored two Top 5s and four top 10s last season.

Zane Smith's #38 livery revealed for multiple Cup Races

With the 2025 season set to begin soon, one of Zane Smith's #38 car's livery has been revealed. Sponsored by Benebone, a dog toys and treats company, Smith's car will primarily feature the color green. Taking to their social media account earlier this week, Front Row Motorsports revealed a complete look at the livery.

Adding a pun-ny caption to the reveal, the team, the pet company, and Zane Smith all shared an image of how the car will look for a few of the races this year.

"Raising the woof! @mybenebone will be the primary sponsor for @zanesmithand the No. 38 team for multiple NASCAR Cup Series races."

The #38 car will first be seen using the Benebone livery at the Coca-Cola 600 taking place at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 25th.

