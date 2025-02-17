"One time he said, 'I'm going to be your teammate someday'": Jimmie Johnson reflects on Daytona 500 winner William Byron’s NASCAR success 

NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson recently shared his thoughts on William Byron's unwavering success in the Cup Series division. Hendrick Motorsports star Byron defended his Harley J. Earl trophy on Sunday and became the youngest multi-time Daytona 500 winner at 27.

The first official race of NASCAR's premier division got done and dusted at the historic Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, February 16. With several wrecks and last-lap chaos, Byron drove his No. 24 Chevrolet to the victory lane. Moreover, his former HMS teammate and seven-time Cup Series champion Johnson had his Daytona 500 glory after finishing third for the first time since full-time retirement from the sport in 2020.

In a post-race conversation with NASCAR insider Taylor Kitchen, Jimmie Johnson, the Legacy Motor Club owner and driver, shared his elated reaction to watching "kid" Byron achieve this historic feat. He said (via Kitchen's X handle):

"Excited to see that. I've known William for a long time. He would trick or treat at my house when he was maybe five, six years old and come through with his little pillow sack and I sign up for him."

"I remember one time he said, 'I'm going to be your teammate someday.' I'm like, 'Yeah, sure kid.' And to see the success he's had and two of these big trophies he's made," added Johnson.

Ace drivers Jimmie Johnson and William Byron shared the same shed from 2018 to 2020 until Johnson, a two-time Daytona 500 winner, announced his full-time retirement from the sport and ventured into the ownership business.

He now owns the majority stake in LMC and runs a part-time schedule, piloting the No. 84 Toyota.

Jimmie Johnson opens up on his unexpected emotions after impressive Dayton 500 finish

NASCAR Hall of Famer Jimmie Johnson proved his prowess earlier by qualifying for the 'Great American Race' on speed, alongside Martin Truex Jr., in an open-car entry. Moreover, the 83-time Cup race winner racked up an impressive third-place finish at the 2.5-mile asphalt track on Sunday.

Speaking with Fox Sports reporter Jamie Little, Johnson expressed his emotions about starting the 2025 NASCAR season on a high note. He said (via Skewcar's X handle):

"This feels incredible. And I have emotions that I didn’t expect to have. I’ve never been in this position as an owner and it’s really opened up a different set of emotions and the pride that I have in this result, the pride that I have in this company. All that we’re trying to achieve and the journey we’re on."

Apart from Jimmie Johnson, his LMC driver John Hunter Nemechek, crossed the checkered flag in fifth place and earned his first top-five finish in over 75 Cup starts.

Meanwhile, after an eventful season-opening race, the Cup Series race will return to action for the second race of the season at Atlanta Motor Speedway on February 23.

