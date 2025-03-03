“One of the top 3 road races”: Fans approve of Christopher Bell-led NASCAR show at COTA

Christopher Bell clinched back-to-back victories in a thrilling finish at the Circuit of the Americas. The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix was dominated by Shane van Gisbergen and Kyle Busch early in the race, but NASCAR fans were treated to a sensational multi-car battle for the victory in the closing laps.

Busch led 42 laps and was on course to end his winless streak that dated back to 2023. However, a late race caution bunched up the field, leaving the #8 Richard Childress Racing driver to defend the lead from Bell, William Byron and Tyler Reddick over the final 13 laps of the race.

The four drivers at the front put on a brilliant show, skillfully avoiding any contact with each other. Busch couldn't maintain the lead and fell back as Bell took control, with Byron and Reddick in pursuit. The trio fought until the checkered flag, with the #20 Joe Gibbs Racing driver taking his second victory of the season.

The first road course race of the 2025 season received a good reception from the viewers, who were thrilled with how the race unfolded. NASCAR Insider Jeff Gluck's 'Good Race Poll' was trending at 89.1% with nearly 15,000 votes, reflecting a highly positive consensus for a road course event in the Next Gen-era.

One X user insisted that last weekend's race was among the best next-gen road course races and criticized Fox's production quality.

"FOX is garbage but that was one of the top 3 road races in Nextgen history," the comment read.

NASCAR driver Josh Bilicki opined that only Kyle Busch fans were upset with how the race unfolded. He wrote:

"If you vote no then you’re either blind or a diehard KB fan (I was pulling hard for him too)"

Another NASCAR fan was impressed with the final 10 laps as they wrote:

"The last 10 laps were phenomenal"

Here are a few other comments praising the racing product at COTA, while many expressed frustration with the broadcast.

"Yes. Fox sucks and the camera shots at times were awful but yes, great race," a NASCAR fan wrote.

"Chase somehow went from 22nd to 4th on the last run and Fox didnt show him moving up the field once," another X user wrote about the broadcast.

"Happiest I’ve been with a next gen race maybe ever," a third X user mentioned.

"Yes! The new tire was great and the shorter course was definitely an improvement!" another NASCAR praised the new layout.

Christopher Bell reflects on clean battle with Kyle Busch

One year ago, Christopher Bell and Kyle Busch had a heated confrontation at COTA after Bell spun out the #8 Richard Childress Racing. This year, however, the #20 Joe Gibbs Racing driver had a clean battle with Busch, refraining from using his bumper to make a move.

In the post-race interview, Bell insisted that last year's incident didn't influence his approach in the final laps. Instead, he tried to put pressure on the veteran driver, forcing him to use up his tires. Referencing last year's contact, the 30-year-old said:

"I don't think it changed my approach at all. I just didn't want to do that again. I wasn't going to put myself in jeopardy to make contact and ruin his race. But I don't think it affected how I raced him or anything. I was trying to put the pressure on him. His tires eventually gave up and he slipped getting into [Turn] 15 and allowed me to get inside of him and the race was on from there," he said [via Bob Pockrass on X].

Despite winning two of the opening three rounds, Bell is fourth in the standings behind leader William Byron, Ryan Blaney and Tyler Reddick.

