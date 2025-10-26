  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Cup Series
  • “One of us is on a suicide mission”: Denny Hamlin makes feelings clear about 23XI vs NASCAR lawsuit

“One of us is on a suicide mission”: Denny Hamlin makes feelings clear about 23XI vs NASCAR lawsuit

By Vignesh Kanna
Modified Oct 26, 2025 02:18 GMT
NASCAR: Cup Series-Practice and Qualifying - Source: Imagn
Denny Hamlin - NASCAR: Cup Series-Practice and Qualifying - Source: Imagn

Denny Hamlin shared a blunt remark on 23XI Racing's legal battle with NASCAR. In a press conference at Martinsville Speedway, Hamlin hinted that the sanctioning body might be destined to fail.

Ad

Earlier in the week, settlement talks were held between both parties, but the effort bore no fruit. While a ruling on the summary motion is pending, the case is on track for a trial in December.

Judge Kenneth Bell had previously warned that neither side would come out victorious if the case went in front of a jury. However, 23XI and Front Row Motorsports' counsel, Jefferey Kessler, remained optimistic about their chances after the recent hearing. He called NASCAR 'retaliatory bullies' who've been exposed for their monopolistic practices.

Ad
Trending

Following the same, Denny Hamlin was asked about his outlook on the case. NASCAR reporter Claire B. Lang shared his answer on X.

"I don't know. I think both sides probably feel strong about their case. I think you sat in the courtroom, you heard the arguments. I'll let you form your own opinion. But I think one of us is on a suicide mission," Hamlin said.
Ad
Ad

Despite the ongoing litigation, Denny Hamlin has qualified for the championship four race at Phoenix. He has also secured a favourable qualifying at Martinsville by coming in at fifth, while Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron clinched pole.

Denny Hamlin raises concern for Phoenix

Denny Hamlin has sounded the alarm bell on his chances at Phoenix. The Joe Gibbs Racing ace is worried about mechanical gremlins derailing his title shot. Notably, this is the first time in the Next Gen Era that Hamlin has secured a final four spot.

Ad
"Yeah, it’s really, really frustrating because we want our results dictated by our performance on the racetrack. Nothing would absolutely suck worse than to go to Phoenix and have a mechanical (issue) or something happen that takes away (my) opportunity to achieve (my) dream," he said via Motorsports.com
“We’ve had issues with batteries and starters and clutches, and lots, lots and lots this year. I’ve had all three, and how should I word this … What if we hadn’t won (Vegas) and that was my championship hopes, and that is where my frustration lies,” he added.
Ad

In line with his comments, Denny Hamlin has had one too many mishaps caused by mechanical issues. During last weekend's Talladega race, Hamlin suffered a stuck throttle that left him with a 24th-place finish. Moreover, he finished 36th after power steering issues derailed his spring race at Kansas Speedway.

At his worst, Hamlin's engine blew up at Texas Motor Speedway. The No.11 Toyota had flames coming from the underbody, while the JGR driver parked the vehicle and climbed out of it. Thanksfully, track marshalls were able to attend to the situation before it got any worse.

About the author
Vignesh Kanna

Vignesh Kanna

Vignesh is part of Sportskeeda's motorsports division and covers both NASCAR and Formula 1. As a motorsports enthusiast coming from a Mass Communication and Journalism background, he's found that the best way to immerse himself in the sport is by writing about it. Vignesh likes to root for underdogs, whether they be drivers like Nico Hulkenberg or teams like Williams. When he's not writing, he enjoys playing Badminton and unwinding with stand-up specials.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Vignesh Kanna
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications