“One of us is on a suicide mission”: Denny Hamlin makes feelings clear about 23XI vs NASCAR lawsuit

Denny Hamlin shared a blunt remark on 23XI Racing's legal battle with NASCAR. In a press conference at Martinsville Speedway, Hamlin hinted that the sanctioning body might be destined to fail.Earlier in the week, settlement talks were held between both parties, but the effort bore no fruit. While a ruling on the summary motion is pending, the case is on track for a trial in December.Judge Kenneth Bell had previously warned that neither side would come out victorious if the case went in front of a jury. However, 23XI and Front Row Motorsports' counsel, Jefferey Kessler, remained optimistic about their chances after the recent hearing. He called NASCAR 'retaliatory bullies' who've been exposed for their monopolistic practices.Following the same, Denny Hamlin was asked about his outlook on the case. NASCAR reporter Claire B. Lang shared his answer on X.&quot;I don't know. I think both sides probably feel strong about their case. I think you sat in the courtroom, you heard the arguments. I'll let you form your own opinion. But I think one of us is on a suicide mission,&quot; Hamlin said.Despite the ongoing litigation, Denny Hamlin has qualified for the championship four race at Phoenix. He has also secured a favourable qualifying at Martinsville by coming in at fifth, while Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron clinched pole.Denny Hamlin raises concern for PhoenixDenny Hamlin has sounded the alarm bell on his chances at Phoenix. The Joe Gibbs Racing ace is worried about mechanical gremlins derailing his title shot. Notably, this is the first time in the Next Gen Era that Hamlin has secured a final four spot.&quot;Yeah, it’s really, really frustrating because we want our results dictated by our performance on the racetrack. Nothing would absolutely suck worse than to go to Phoenix and have a mechanical (issue) or something happen that takes away (my) opportunity to achieve (my) dream,&quot; he said via Motorsports.com“We’ve had issues with batteries and starters and clutches, and lots, lots and lots this year. I’ve had all three, and how should I word this … What if we hadn’t won (Vegas) and that was my championship hopes, and that is where my frustration lies,” he added.In line with his comments, Denny Hamlin has had one too many mishaps caused by mechanical issues. During last weekend's Talladega race, Hamlin suffered a stuck throttle that left him with a 24th-place finish. Moreover, he finished 36th after power steering issues derailed his spring race at Kansas Speedway.At his worst, Hamlin's engine blew up at Texas Motor Speedway. The No.11 Toyota had flames coming from the underbody, while the JGR driver parked the vehicle and climbed out of it. Thanksfully, track marshalls were able to attend to the situation before it got any worse.