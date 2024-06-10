“One of them years”: Martin Truex Jr. annoyed after losing out to Kyle Larson and running out of fuel in the final lap at Sonoma 

Martin Truex Jr. was visibly frustrated after his Toyota Camry ran out of fuel in the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway. Truex Jr., who was well poised to record a solid finish on Sunday, ended up 27th. Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson raced to the victory lane for the third time this season.

While speaking to a Frontstretch reporter after Sunday's race at Sonoma Raceway, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver went candid on his feelings after losing out on what could have been his third top 3 performance this year. Notably, the other two came at Bristol and Dover Motor Speedway.

"Yes, it stinks," said the driver. "We worked hard all day to have a good finish and clearly ran out of gas in the last corner so I don't know...One of them years, you know?"

Trending

Expand Tweet

The JGR driver passed Chris Buescher with not even 10 laps to go. However, Larson soon grabbed the lead, capitalizing on fresh tires while Truex Jr. tailed him. Unfortunately, the latter's car slowed down shortly after and he lost 25 positions. Truex Jr.'s car was the last in the lead lap at the time. Nevertheless, he managed to finish the race.

According to motorsports.com, Martin Truex Jr.'s crew chief was not expecting this outcome. It was the same as what happened with Team Penske's Ryan Blaney last week at the World Wide Technology Raceway.

Martin Truex Jr. is the defending regular points champion. With 10 races to go till the postseason, he sits fifth in the NASCAR Cup Series point standings with 508 points to his name; 53 behind the current point leader Kyle Larson.

Martin Truex Jr. unclear why his team didn't try to save fuel

Martin Truex Jr. knew he was not fast enough to catch Larson or pass him. However, he wasn't sure why the number 19 team did not try to save some fuel on their last pit stop. Still, he felt it was a solid effort by the team.

"I’m not sure why we didn’t try to save a little at the end," Martin Truex Jr. said via motorsport.com, "I was clearly not going to catch the 5 or pass him. It’s a shame that we went around the last corner and went from second to wherever we finished."

"It sucks, but it was a tough day, and we had a good car. We battled and did a good job. We were going to have a good day, but just one corner short," he added.

Earlier in the race on lap 8, Truex Jr. was spun out after contact with the front bumper of the #33 car driven by Australian Supercars sensation Will Brown. Although the former didn't win any points in the first stage, he finished third in Stage 2, bagging 8 points.

Martin Truex Jr.'s next race is the Iowa Corn 350 at IOWA Speedway on June 16.