Only three NASCAR drivers have finished on the lead lap in every Las Vegas race of the NextGen era

NASCAR is all set to host the Round of 8 races at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend. As the South Point 400 is about to take place, an interesting statistic about the upcoming race surfaced on social media, involving the only three drivers to have finished the race on the lead lap.According to a recent social media post by NASCAR Insights, only three drivers have finished on the lead lap in the seven Las Vegas races. They are Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron, Trackhouse Racing star Ross Chastain, and Spire Motorsports' Justin Haley.Interestingly, only one (William Byron) out of three drivers are still in the NASCAR playoffs, while Ross Chastain went out of the playoffs in the Round of 12, and Haley failed to qualify. Currently, Byron is in the Top 4 behind Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, and Kyle Larson.The upcoming race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway is expected to be a turning point in the championship. As the next two races are the Talladega Superspeedway and Martinsville Speedway, the tracks are known for their uncertain nature.As a result, the South Point 400 is going to be of immense importance. Joe Gibbs Racing's Christopher Bell, Hendrick Motorsports' Chase Elliott, Joe Gibbs Racing's Chase Briscoe, and Team Penske's Joey Logano are the drivers at risk.Joey Logano opened up about his NASCAR playoff performance ahead of Las Vegas raceTeam Penske star, Joey Logano, touched upon his playoff strength and revealed what makes his playoff performance incredible under pressure. Speaking to the media, here's what he said:Cup Series driver Joey Logano (22) drives at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course - Source: Imagn“I think I’ve got a really strong team,” said Logano. “I think Paul Wolfe makes the right calls at the right times. He proved that again this weekend. I don’t think there’s anyone on the racetrack who calls a better race than Paul Wolfe. And I’m the guy that gets to drive his car. I think that helps.”&quot;I’ve done a good job at being able to make those strategies work. That’s another big piece of it. He puts me in some pretty high-pressure, sketchy situations when he makes those calls, and someone’s got to deal with that. And it’s worked out most of the time.”&quot;I also think we’ve done a good job handling the big-time pressure moments, which is what playoffs do in any sport. Playoffs put drivers, or athletes in general, into high-pressure moments. Not everyone is made for it,&quot; he further added.Joey Logano is the most successful NASCAR driver in recent times. The #22 star is the defending Cup Series champion, and has won the title in 2022 as well, making it twice in three years.