  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Cup Series
  • Only three NASCAR drivers have finished on the lead lap in every Las Vegas race of the NextGen era

Only three NASCAR drivers have finished on the lead lap in every Las Vegas race of the NextGen era

By Sabyasachi Biswas
Modified Oct 11, 2025 18:08 GMT
AUTO: MAR 16 NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 - Source: Getty
In Picture: Las Vegas Motor Speedway - Source: Getty

NASCAR is all set to host the Round of 8 races at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend. As the South Point 400 is about to take place, an interesting statistic about the upcoming race surfaced on social media, involving the only three drivers to have finished the race on the lead lap.

Ad

According to a recent social media post by NASCAR Insights, only three drivers have finished on the lead lap in the seven Las Vegas races. They are Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron, Trackhouse Racing star Ross Chastain, and Spire Motorsports' Justin Haley.

Ad
Trending

Interestingly, only one (William Byron) out of three drivers are still in the NASCAR playoffs, while Ross Chastain went out of the playoffs in the Round of 12, and Haley failed to qualify. Currently, Byron is in the Top 4 behind Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, and Kyle Larson.

The upcoming race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway is expected to be a turning point in the championship. As the next two races are the Talladega Superspeedway and Martinsville Speedway, the tracks are known for their uncertain nature.

Ad

As a result, the South Point 400 is going to be of immense importance. Joe Gibbs Racing's Christopher Bell, Hendrick Motorsports' Chase Elliott, Joe Gibbs Racing's Chase Briscoe, and Team Penske's Joey Logano are the drivers at risk.

Joey Logano opened up about his NASCAR playoff performance ahead of Las Vegas race

Team Penske star, Joey Logano, touched upon his playoff strength and revealed what makes his playoff performance incredible under pressure. Speaking to the media, here's what he said:

Ad
Cup Series driver Joey Logano (22) drives at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course - Source: Imagn
Cup Series driver Joey Logano (22) drives at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course - Source: Imagn
“I think I’ve got a really strong team,” said Logano. “I think Paul Wolfe makes the right calls at the right times. He proved that again this weekend. I don’t think there’s anyone on the racetrack who calls a better race than Paul Wolfe. And I’m the guy that gets to drive his car. I think that helps.”
Ad
"I’ve done a good job at being able to make those strategies work. That’s another big piece of it. He puts me in some pretty high-pressure, sketchy situations when he makes those calls, and someone’s got to deal with that. And it’s worked out most of the time.”
"I also think we’ve done a good job handling the big-time pressure moments, which is what playoffs do in any sport. Playoffs put drivers, or athletes in general, into high-pressure moments. Not everyone is made for it," he further added.

Joey Logano is the most successful NASCAR driver in recent times. The #22 star is the defending Cup Series champion, and has won the title in 2022 as well, making it twice in three years.

About the author
Sabyasachi Biswas

Sabyasachi Biswas

Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over nine years of experience in the field and over 11000 published articles on the internet.

As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and are supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and has a dream of attending the Indian GP if it ever returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and is now enjoying Verstappen's journey.

Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (soccer, he means) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and the Spanish club, Real Madrid.

He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys geopolitics, astronomy, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Sabyasachi Biswas
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications