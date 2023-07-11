“Open the fu***ng pits”: Bubba Wallace slammed NASCAR officials during Sunday’s Cup Series race at Atlanta

Sunday night's NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway was not without its share of drama and controversy. As rainy conditions persisted, the race was ultimately shortened and won by William Byron. However, amidst all the excitement, one driver made his frustration known to all.

Bubba Wallace, the driver for 23XI Racing, was caught on the radio expressing his discontent with the event's decision-makers. In a heated moment, Wallace yelled:

"Open the f**king pits. It's not raining. They are just waiting for it to f**cking rain."

Wallace's outburst stemmed from his disagreement with NASCAR's handling of the race conditions. While rain can significantly impact the safety of drivers and their performance, Wallace believed that the officials were being overly cautious and unnecessarily prolonging the delay.

Despite Bubba Wallace's frustration, it's worth acknowledging that NASCAR had good reasons for their decision to delay the race. The organization employs a team of experienced meteorologists who closely monitor weather conditions and provide real-time information to officials.

The sport's officials have the challenging task of balancing the safety of the drivers and providing an entertaining race for the fans. Rainy conditions can create treacherous track surfaces and reduce visibility, posing a risk to drivers' safety. NASCAR's protocols dictate that races be postponed or delayed when inclement weather becomes a safety concern.

Bubba Wallace finishes P25 despite failing inspection the previous day

Bubba Wallace faced a challenging weekend at the Atlanta Motor Speedway, marked by inspection failures and frustrations. Alongside Kyle Busch and Justin Haley, Wallace failed inspection multiple times, as reported by Racermag writer Kelly Crandall.

The failed inspections likely contributed to Wallace's inability to complete a qualifying lap on Saturday, July 8, leaving him frustrated and starting from a disadvantageous position. Reflecting on the situation, Wallace expressed his disappointment, stating:

"Just really, really loose. A feeling I've never had before... Found out what the issue was, frustrating, but we'll fix it and go and get it tomorrow."

The incident occurred just a day before the Quaker State 400 race, adding pressure on Wallace and his team to rectify the problems and find a competitive edge.

Despite the setbacks, Bubba Wallace managed to secure a 25th-place finish even after starting in the 38th position. Meanwhile, William Byron of Hendrick Motorsports emerged as the race's victor, moving to the top position on the NASCAR Cup Series standings.

