‘Other’ Jason White releases statement after reports of being suspended indefinitely by NASCAR

The 'other' Jason White has released a statement to clear things up after Jason White was suspended by NASCAR indefinitely.

To make it clear, there are two NASCAR drivers named Jason White and one of them was suspended by NASCAR. Jason Alan White, a 44-year-old American racing driver, part-time NASCAR Xfinity and Truck driver was arrested on August 3 by the Huntersville Police for DWI (Driving While Intoxicated).

After the news of White being arrested was released, Jason White, a 50-year-old Canadian racing driver, who drives in the Craftsman Truck Series for Reaume Brothers, released a statement stating that he was not the one who was arrested and it was just a mix-up since there are two drivers with the same name.

The Canadian White stated (via his Twitter @racinjasonwhite):

"Hey all…I have received many messages and their has been a lot of speculation that I have been suspended by @nascar. Many of you know that their is 2 of us with the same name in the nascar world…unfortunately the other Jason White has been suspended indefinitely. I hope he can work through this and get back on track soon."

Why did NASCAR suspend Jason White?

White drives part-time in Xfinity and Truck Series was arrested by the Huntersville police on August 3. He is to be presented in the Mecklenburg County court on September 6, 2023.

He was arrested on the charges of DWI, exceeding a speed limit, and reckless driving under the North Caroline State Law. If a driver is convicted of DWI, their driver's license will be suspended for one year if it's their first offense.

In the top three NASCAR series, White has made a total of 214 starts. In February of this year, in Daytona, he competed in the Craftsman Truck Series race. His involvement in the Truck Series, where he frequently competed from 2008 to 2012, is what made him most well-known. His greatest performance to date was in second place at Michigan in 2012.