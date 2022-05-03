"Our car was dialed in" - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. claims his crew 'did a fabulous job' at DuraMAX Drydene 400 at Dover Motor Speedway

Driving the No. 47 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for JTG Daugherty Racing, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. finished runner-up in a nail-biter on Monday at Dover Motor Speedway.

It was a much-needed P2 finish for Stenhouse as the 34-year-old has been going through a bad season so far.

Before entering Dover, Stenhouse's continuous poor outings of the season had been haunting him as the driver recorded below the Top-20 in the last eight Cup races. His P2 finish at Dover was desperately in need of him as well as his team.

Jeff Gluck @jeff_gluck Top 10 finishers at Dover:



1. Chase Elliott

2. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

3. Ross Chastain

4. Christopher Bell

5. Alex Bowman

6. Kyle Larson

7. Kyle Busch

8. Chris Buescher

9. Kevin Harvick

10. Erik Jones Top 10 finishers at Dover:1. Chase Elliott2. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.3. Ross Chastain4. Christopher Bell5. Alex Bowman6. Kyle Larson7. Kyle Busch8. Chris Buescher9. Kevin Harvick10. Erik Jones

During the post-race interview, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. said that Dover was good for the whole team and that he is happier with the results. He later appreciated his pit crew and said they did a fabulous job on pit road.

He went on to admit that despite having a fast car; he fell one spot short in the end to win the race. Stenhouse said:

“It was good to have a good run with them and really for our whole shop. We feel like we’ve been better than where we are right now as a race team. We’ve put a lot of fast race cars together, just haven’t had much to show for it. Really happy with this performance today. It was a tough battle out there. The track was tough. The cars were tough to drive. Our car was dialed in and our pit crew did a fabulous job on pit road. Just came up one spot short.”

“Our team has been putting together really good race cars” - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s P2 finish marked his best finish of the 2022 season and his best run since a runner-up finish in March 2021 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The Tennessee-native said his team has had a really good race, but they were involved in multiple issues with the car in most of the races.

Stenhouse said:

“Our team has been putting together really good race cars. A lot of our good races we’ve had issues. You know we have been good on some of the bigger tracks. Our short-track program is definitely off a little bit, but you know it was an awesome day to get The Frozen Farmer, you know it’s the first time on the car. They are from 40 minutes down the road. Their whole family is here, and we’ve had a good weekend with them.”

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Darlington next week for Goodyear 400, where Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has the best finish of twelfth. Last year, he recorded 17th and 20th finishes on the track nicknamed “The Lady in Black.”

Edited by Adam Dickson