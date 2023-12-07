"Our cars are way too loud": Kyle Larson believes quieter NASCAR Cup cars could improve "fan experience"

After test-running mufflers for the NASCAR Next Gen Cup cars alongside a host of other changes, Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson seems to be all in for the controversial change. During a recent test session held at Phoenix Raceway which saw a short-track package with different aero devices for the seventh-generation racer, exhaust mufflers were also one of the avenues explored.

An exhaust muffler can help reduce a racecar's 'loudness' just as it does in a road car, primarily aiming at the engine note coming from the current straight-through side pipes. A secondary benefit of running mufflers on the car also comes in the form of better heat management inside the cabin for the driver, as well as around the exhaust piping area.

Kyle Larson was one of the few drivers taking part in the test this week, with the Cup Series champion on board with NASCAR's ideas. The #5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver termed the current generation cars as "too loud", emphasizing a need to dial their volume down. He elaborated on the topic in an interview with Cole Cusumano after climbing out of the car with the proposed mufflers, saying:

"I can definitely tell a sound difference which I like. I definitely think our racecars are way too loud, and probably are still too loud with the mufflers. I think the cars could be quieter just to help the fan experience."

NASCAR has often been associated with the noise of roaring V8 engines going around the track, adding to the sense of speed for the spectators. However, as Kyle Larson elaborates, it might be time to dial back the noise levels, especially as many drivers termed the Next Gen cars to be the loudest they have ever been.

Michael Waltrip seems to agree with Kyle Larson on NASCAR's current noise levels

Former NASCAR Cup Series driver and two-time Daytona 500 champion Michael Waltrip seemed to be on the same page as Kyle Larson on the sport's current noise levels.

Adding to the argument in favor of mufflers on the cars, Waltrip took to X(formerly Twitter) to express his feelings:

"I’ve been hugely in favor of mufflers for years. The test is a step In the right direction. Just remember, when you hear one car go by, there’s 30+ more following. How one car sounds isn’t the most important factor."

The decision to quieten NASCAR has met with some resistance from fans online. However, it remains to be seen if Kyle Larson's and Michael Waltrip's wishes will come true in the future.