“Our day wasn’t pretty”: John Hunter Nemechek gets real on hard-fought top 10 Kansas finish 

John Hunter Nemechek recently shared his thoughts after he finished the AdventHealth 400 race in 10th place. The Legacy Motor Club driver who started his race from 17th place earned his Top 10 result after crossing the finish line ahead of Team Penske's Austin Cindric.

Sunday's 10th-place finish at the Kansas Speedway was Nemechek's fourth Top 10 of the 2025 Cup Series season. Thanks to this, the LMC driver saw a significant improvement in his position in the driver standings table.

Nemechek jumped four places in the standings after his 10th-place finish at Kansas. After starting from the 17th, the #42 driver dropped down to 30th place in Stage 1. However, he could not improve much in Stage 2 as he came home in 27th place.

In the end, Nemechek improved drastically to notch a 10th-place finish by the end of the race. While the result proved to be a much-needed one for the LMC driver, it did not come easily.

"It was definitely wild. Our day wasn't pretty, that's for sure. A lap down, couldn't get our lap back," Nemechek told Frontstretch on X, "Made adjustments, car wasn't very good. Then got it really good, drove back to the lucky spot. So solid day, and solid effort."

"Proud of this 42 team, and proud of everyone involved. Gotta keep it going. We've got a little bit of momentum on our side... and solid effort. Proud of the effort like as I said, and keep it going," he further added (2:15 onwards).

Kyle Larson claimed the victory ahead of Christopher Bell of Joe Gibbs Racing and Team Penske's Ryan Blaney. With this, the Hendrick Motorsports driver clinched his third win of the season and placed himself on top of the Cup Series driver standings.

John Hunter Nemechek pointed to consistency after the Kansas result

John Hunter Nemechek shared a post after his AdventHealth 400 at the Kansas Speedway, where he pointed out the consistency in recent times. He captioned the same:

"Back-to-back top 10s at an intermediate track! Consistent and climbing."

Here's the post by John Hunter Nemechek:

John Hunter Nemechek claimed two back-to-back Top-10 finishes at Texas and Kansas. In addition to his 10th-place finish at the Kansas Speedway, the Legacy Motor Club driver earned an eighth-place finish at the Texas Motor Speedway race. Prior to this, Nemechek claimed two more Top 10s at Daytona and Atlanta, with fifth and tenth place finishes, respectively.

After 12 races, John Hunter Nemechek claimed 234 points and is currently occupying 19th place in the driver standings. He has four Top 10s, a Top 5, and an average start position of 24.583 and an average finish position of 18.167.

