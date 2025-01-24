"Our drivers, our dockworkers love racing”: Joe Gibbs’ new sponsor’s CEO speaks out on recent partnership as they begin life without FedEx

Joe Gibbs Racing's new sponsor, Saia LTL Freight’s CEO Ray Ramu, spoke out about his new sponsorship deal with JGR’s Ty Gibbs.

JGR found a replacement for FedEx in the freight category with Atlanta-based Saia LTL Freight. Saia will be joining JGR as a multi-year sponsor for #54 Toyota (driven by Ty Gibbs) for at least seven Cup Series races in 2025. Saia chose to go with NASCAR over NFL, college football, MLB, soccer, and golf, according to CEO Ray Ramu. He also said that the company was ensnarling on its first serious sports marketing array with the historic motorsports team.

The CEO was quick to point out that they went with NASCAR because it would be conducive to their national reach and demographic fit.

In a press release, the CEO said:

"Our drivers, our dockworkers love racing, so we think it’s two-fold for us: We’ll be able to help brand the company and we’ll have a cultural touch to it as well."

They decided this would be a great marketing move to make it clear to the country that they are no longer a regional company.

"...cemented our position as a national LTL freight company across the United States, and we felt that NASCAR would give us the lift that we needed from a branding and marketing perspective to let people know that we’re not just a regional company (anymore)", he continued.

Joe Gibbs Racing’s relationship with FedEx started in 2005 when it sponsored Denny Hamlin, and was associated with the Florida native for almost two decades. In recent years, FedEx has gradually decreased its sponsorship presence with the motorsports company as a part of its broader cost-cutting measures. It reduced its sponsorship to a dozen races, before ultimately deciding not to renew its sponsorship for the upcoming season. But JGR has secured another sponsorship for Denny Hamlin (#11) with King’s Hawaiian sponsoring the 44-year-old for at least four races.

Joe Gibbs Racing and Chase Briscoe landed all-season sponsorship with “an iconic American brand” for 2025 NASCAR season

Chase Briscoe has secured a full-season sponsorship deal with an iconic American brand, Bass Pro Shops, for the 2025 NASCAR season while driving for Joe Gibbs Racing.

This partnership is expected to enhance Briscoe's visibility and performance on the track as he aims to build on his previous successes. The sponsorship will not only provide financial support, but also align Briscoe with a well-recognized name, potentially attracting more fans and attention to his racing endeavors. He wrote about the deal and expressed pride and excitement for the upcoming season:

“This is so cool! Honored to be a part of the @BassProShops family! Gonna be so cool having such an iconic American brand on the hood for every race this season! 🇺🇸🎣🏁"

Joe Gibbs Racing has a history of successful partnerships and is known for its competitive edge in NASCAR.

