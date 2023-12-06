"Our fans are spoiled": Joey Logano speaks on NASCAR drivers' accessibility to fans unlike other sports

Two-time Cup Series champion Joey Logano recently stated that NASCAR fans are "spoiled" with unprecedented access to their favorite drivers and teams, compared to other major sporting leagues.

NASCAR is the most popular racing series in America, with many current drivers attaining celebrity status. Yet, they are easily accessible to fans with a garage pass during any race weekend.

Logano alluded to the fact that fans could interact with the drivers during the pre-race introductions. He added that spectators of other sports, such as the NFL, aren't allowed to meet the players before the game.

Appearing on SiriusXM NASCAR, the #22 Team Penske driver said:

"Our fans are spoiled! And I love our race fans, but think about other sports for a second? When are you going to meet an NFL player? Can you access an NFL player, anytime, like three hours before the game? NO!"

Logano was briefly interrupted as he was reminded that an exception could be made for Taylor Swift, who is dating NFL star Travis Kelce. The NASCAR driver chuckled and continued:

"Maybe for Taylor Swift. But you can meet me, 20 mins, 10 mins or 5 mins before I get in the race car, you can take a picture with me. I am there and all the other racers do the same thing."

Joey Logano added that most Cup Series drivers usually try to interact with the fans. He was baffled by the allegations of NASCAR drivers being inaccessible. He said:

"That is the norm in our sport, that doesn't happen in any other sport, at all! So to say we are not accessible is wrong, that is not the case at all. We are very accessible."

The 33-year-old added that most Cup Series drivers have normal lifestyles and are "normal racers", with the same passion for the sport as the young drivers racing in the Xfinity Series.

Joey Logano heaps praises on Ryan Blaney's talent

Ryan Blaney successfully defended the Cup Series title for Team Penske after 2022 champion Joey Logano crashed out of the playoffs in the first round.

Logano stated that Blaney had winning speed for much of his career, but lacked the racecraft. He was happy to see his teammate combine speed and racecraft this season to win his maiden title.

"We’ve all seen the amount of speed he’s had his whole career, like just raw speed," he told RACER.com. "The kid is quick as can be, but it seemed like it took a minute for the race craft to meet up to the talent that he has and really, I think the last seven weeks of what he was able to put together was exceptional. (It was) really, really good."

Joey Logano recognizes Blaney as a threat in the coming years and is looking forward to competing against his teammate.