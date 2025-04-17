"Our hearts are already so full": NASCAR team owner Jordan Anderson shares an adorable gender reveal post

NASCAR Xfinity Series team owner Jordan Anderson announced on April 1 via social media that he and his wife, Kendall Anderson, are expecting a baby. In a recent update, Jordan revealed the gender of their baby, saying that they are expecting a baby boy to be born in September.

Ad

Jordan Anderson is an American stock car racing driver and team owner who began his racing career in the NASCAR Truck Series in 2014 and later competed in the Xfinity Series. In 2017, he established the Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport Racing team in partnership with John Bommarito. The team fields Chevrolet cars in the NXS and has a technical partnership with Richard Childress Racing.

Jordan is married to Kendall McReynolds (now Anderson). Kendall is the daughter of Larry McReynolds, a former NASCAR crew chief and current TV analyst. Jordan and Kendall got engaged in January 2021 and married in April 2022. The couple recently announced that they are expecting a baby in September, with Jordan now sharing that they are going to have a boy. He wrote on X:

Ad

Trending

"It’s a boy!!!! There’s no way to put this feeling into words — just an overwhelming sense of love, gratitude, and excitement for what’s ahead. Our hearts are already so full. 💙"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Interestingly, in the previous post, Jordan revealed that he and Kendall had found out about the pregnancy a week before the 2025 season-opening race at Daytona but kept the news a secret. Jordan's announcement post read:

"Our little family is growing - Baby Anderson coming in September of 2025! We are both so incredibly excited about this new chapter of our lives and the journey that’s ahead as mom and dad. After finding out the week before Daytona, it’s been crazy hard keeping it a secret, but we can’t wait to celebrate the blessing that this little one will be."

Ad

Ad

Jordan competes in the NASCAR Xfinity Series part-time for his team and secured a strong P7 result in the United Rentals 300 at Daytona, driving the No. 32 Chevrolet.

Jordan Anderson's NASCAR team finds new partner for Jeb Burton

Jordan Anderson Racing fields two Chevrolets in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The No. 27 car is driven full-time by Jeb Burton, and the No. 31 car is driven full-time by Blaine Perkins. The team recently announced that it had partnered with Onder Law as the primary sponsor for Burton and the #27 car for two races in the 2025 season.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The first race where fans will see the No. 27 OnderLaw Chevrolet in action will be in the The Loop 110 at Chicago on July 5. The second race will be at the World Wide Technology Raceway on September 6. OnderLaw is a well-known personal injury law firm based in St. Louis. Jordan Anderson shared about the partnership (via SpeedwayMedia):

"We’re incredibly proud to welcome OnderLaw to the Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport family. It’s especially exciting to kick off this partnership at two Midwest races, right in the heart of OnderLaw’s backyard. Whether it’s on the track or through community impact, we’re thrilled to be collaborating on mutual causes that matter—and to do it alongside a partner as committed and respected as OnderLaw is truly something special."

Jeb Burton currently sits in P13 in the Xfinity Series standings with 207 points. He will return to racing on Saturday, April 19, in the North Carolina Education Lottery 250 at Rockingham Speedway.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Veerendra Vikram Singh Veerendra Vikram Singh is a NASCAR and IndyCar Writer at Sportskeeda. Know More