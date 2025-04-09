Outraged Brad Keselowski slams NASCAR’s inconsistencies after Darlington fallout

RFK driver and co-owner Brad Keselowski didn't hold back on a delayed caution during his tire mishap at Darlington Raceway on Sunday, April 6. Frustrated with the result, Keselowski aired his grievances on NASCAR's inconsistent officiating on social media.

During the Goodyear 400, Keselowski began the race at P20. He displayed a strong long-run pace in his fastest car of the season, making up 14 places to finish sixth in stage one. As the 41-year-old eyed his first top-10 finish of the season, misery struck when his right-rear wheel nut came loose during Stage 2.

Consequently, the No.6 driver experienced a spin and a flat tire. As he rolled into the pits for repairs, NASCAR took its time to throw a caution, leading to Keselowski falling back three laps to join the field outside the top 30.

On Wednesday, April 9, Keselowski responded to an X post calling out NASCAR's delayed caution, writing:

"It doesn’t bother me when yellows don’t get thrown for me or I get penalties that are questionable IT MAKES ME MAD AS HELL when it’s not the same for others, which has been the case too many times over the last few years."

Brad Keselowski finished the race deep in the field at 33rd, a dismal result compared to his win at the "Too Tough to Tame" last year.

"A lot of it not in our control": Brad Keselowski gives his take on a frustrating start to the season

Brad Keselowski has endured a challenging start to the 2025 NASCAR Cup season, with no top-10 finishes in eight starts. Reflecting on the tough run, the RFK racing co-owner pointed to a mix of misfortunes and missed opportunities but remained optimistic about the season ahead.

After Saturday's qualifying in Darlington, Keselowski spoke to the media and addressed his team's poor showing.

"In the race, we haven't been able to put together for a number of reasons. Some of it is in our control, a lot of it not in our control, so it's been frustrating. But kind of have the feeling we're getting the bad luck out of the way early in the season, that's kind of the overwhelming sentiment, and if we stay the course, it will come back to us," he said (via Speedwaydigest.com).

Brad Keselowski kicked off the season with a lackluster performance in Daytona, qualifying 34th and finishing six places ahead at 26th. Followed by a DNF in Atlanta, the Michigan native recorded his first finish outside the top 30. He endured another DNF in Phoenix and posted a similar result at 33rd. As such, he currently sits 31st in the drivers' standings with 111 points and an average finish of 26.

About the author Vignesh Kanna Vignesh is part of Sportskeeda's motorsports division and covers both NASCAR and Formula 1. As a motorsports enthusiast coming from a Mass Communication and Journalism background, he's found that the best way to immerse himself in the sport is by writing about it. Vignesh likes to root for underdogs, whether they be drivers like Nico Hulkenberg or teams like Williams. When he's not writing, he enjoys playing Badminton and unwinding with stand-up specials. Know More