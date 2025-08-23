“Over 750+ texts”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. owned JRM’s fill-in driver overwhelmed by love after Daytona win

Parker Kligerman, the fill-in driver for Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s JR Motorsports, was overwhelmed by the reaction his win at Daytona got. The driver substituted Connor Zilisch, who was recovering from his recent collarbone surgery.Parker Kligerman surprised the crowd at Daytona on August 22, 2025, as he substituted for injured JR Motorsports driver Connor Zilisch in the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ Wawa 250. Kligerman took over the No. 88 car after Zilisch had completed the first 13 laps and made it safely to the pit lane after suffering a broken collarbone just two weeks earlier. From the rear of the field, Kligerman quickly made his way to the front of the pack during a wild race that was interrupted by weather delays, incidents, and late-race tension and drama, leading the field to a wild overtime finish, and helping JR Motorsports score an unbelievable 1-2-3 finish.&quot;Over 750+ texts. Many calls and a very late night. Thank you all for the wonderful messages FINALLY!! Just too cool of a night. Can’t thank @DaleJr @JRMotorsports enough for the belief to get this done,&quot; Parker Kligerman posted on X.He further penned:&quot;And @ConnorZilisch who is so wise beyond his years. Had so much fun getting to know him and go through this process. One day when he’s breaking more records at the highest level. I can say we won a race together.&quot;Kligerman had taken a break in full-time racing to pursue a broadcasting career, but was asked by Dale Jr. to fill in for an injured Connor Zilisch in the Xfinity Series race in Daytona. This was a big enough chance that brought Kligerman back into competitive racing, already testifying to the respect and trust Earnhardt Jr. has in him. Even Kligerman himself has admitted that had it not been Dale Jr. making the call, he would have probably turned the offer down.Dale Earnhardt Jr. pays tribute after losing a ‘friend and supporter’ H.A. Wheeler, in the NASCAR fraternityDale Earnhardt Jr. recently paid tribute to the passing of H.A. &quot;Humpy&quot; Wheeler, a legendary figure in NASCAR known for his long tenure as president and general manager of Charlotte Motor Speedway. Wheeler was widely respected for his innovative ideas that transformed NASCAR events and helped grow the sport's excitement and fan base. Earnhardt Jr. praised Wheeler for his significant impact on the sport’s development and for helping many drivers and individuals get life-changing opportunities during his career. He described Wheeler as always being a friend and supporter of the NASCAR industry.&quot;He massively impacted the growth and excitement of the entire sport. Helped tons of drivers and other individuals obtain opportunities that changed lives and careers. Always a friend and supporter to the industry. RIP Humpy,&quot; Jr. posted on X.Wheeler was not only a visionary promoter who revolutionized the fan experience but also a champion for diversity in racing. One notable contribution was his role in enabling Janet Guthrie to become the first woman to compete in the prestigious World 600 race.