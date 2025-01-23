“Overdosed on confidence”: FRM’s Noah Gragson shows off pictures from his NASCAR ‘media day 2025’  

Noah Gragson gave fans a look at his 2025 NASCAR Media Day sharing a series of photos on Instagram. The post captured the 25-year-old driver preparing for his first season with Front Row Motorsports (FRM), showing his confident personality and readiness for the new NASCAR Cup Series season.

The eight photos shared on his official Instagram account featured key moments from the shoot. Gragson was seen posing in his FRM gear, with one standout image showing him in military-print overalls, adding a bold touch to his style.

Close-ups of his helmet and shoes also appear in the collection, showing the details of his look. Gragson captioned the post:

“Overdosed on confidence 😮‍💨 Media Day 2025 🔥 mullets flowin and got the chunky dunk racing shoes. Ready to rip this season. We are so back🥶🥶”

Noah Gragson officially joined Front Row Motorsports on a multiyear deal for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. The announcement was made at the NASCAR Productions Facility, where he expressed optimism about his future with FRM.

Gragson previously raced with Stewart-Haas Racing, which is set to close operations after the 2024 season. He joined FRM as the team expanded to a three-car lineup, alongside returning driver Todd Gilliland. A crew chief, car number, and sponsors for Gragson will be announced later.

Gragson looked back on his NASCAR journey, which includes stints with JR Motorsports, Legacy Motor Club, and Stewart-Haas Racing. He described the move to FRM as a chance to find stability after years of changing between teams.

“Being able to sit down with them and talk and see what their goals were, what their vision was, and the thing that stuck out in my mind most importantly is what Jerry said when we met was Bob’s goal is to grow each and every year, and through the experiences that I’ve had in the last several years it’s been fun to challenge myself,” he said, via NASCAR.com

Gragson has one top-five finish and six top-10 finishes in the 2024 season. He sees FRM as a team that offers long-term growth potential and hopes to build strong relationships within the organization.

Noah Gragson announces new sponsorship deal with Rush Truck Centers

Noah Gragson also announced that Rush Truck Centers will sponsor him for eight races in 2025. Rush Truck Centers, a commercial vehicle dealership, continues its partnership with Gragson after working with him in the previous season.

“It’s always a ton of fun representing Rush Truck Centers,” Gragson said during the press release. “They create a family atmosphere, and race days are about connecting with fans and old friends.”

Rusty Rush, CEO of Rush Truck Centers, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, noting that Gragson’s energy aligns with the company’s competitive spirit.

“We’re excited to begin this new chapter with Noah and the No. 4 team,” he said.

The first competitive race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season will be the Daytona 500 on February 16, following the preseason Cook Out Clash on February 2. Alongside Noah Gragson, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. also announced a sponsorship deal with SunnyD for the new season.

