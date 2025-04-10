Paige Muniz delivers honest take on attempting acting without actor-turned-racer husband Frankie Muniz 

Would Frankie Muniz’s wife Paige sign up for an acting gig without her actor-turned-driver husband in it? When asked the same by a fan, she gave an interesting response.

Frankie is best known for his role in the 2000 sitcom Malcolm in the Middle, which starred actors Bryan Cranston and Jane Kaczmarek. Notably, the series is coming back with four brand new episodes on Disney+ after nearly twenty years off-air.

Perhaps on that note, the fan asked Paige if she would consider acting without Frankie Muniz. She replied, saying:

"I would LOVE to try it but, being a closet writer and having a passion for character development - I'd never try it again unless I felt something when reading the script. I think I respect the compelling ability some have to convince you that you're in an alternative reality, watching a life from the outside."

"Realistically speaking though... Frankie's the only star in this family, until Mauz turns 18," she further stated.

Here is a screenshot:

(Source: Paige Muniz/Instagram)

That being said, premieres for the famous FOX sitcom’s return are scheduled for April 22, 2025. Muniz will be joined by Kiana Madeira as his on-screen girlfriend. However, Eric Sullivan, who played Dewey (Malcolm’s brother), will not return for the reboot.

This year, Muniz will also run a full-time schedule in the NASCAR Truck Series with Reaume Brothers Racing. He sits 23rd in the driver standings, with 68 points to his name. Needless to say, 2025 is going to be a busy year for the New Jersey native.

“Here’s to forever with you Uny”- Frankie Muniz pens a heartfelt note for wife Paige on her birthday

Frankie Muniz wished his wife on her 32nd birthday on social media on March 30, two days after NASCAR hosted the Boys and Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200 Xfinity race at Martinsville Speedway.

Muniz posted a throwback moment of himself and Paige from nine years ago. He captioned it, saying:

“9 years ago, we held each other in this, our very first photo together. Hearts racing, smiling huge, and no idea of the incredible journey ahead. Every laugh, every tear, every adventure since has only made me more grateful for that day... And for my wife Paige.“

"Happy Birthday to my soulmate @pogmuniz! You are everything! Here's to forever with you Uny," he added.

As per People, Frankie Muniz met Paige in 2016 during the 28th annual Frank Sinatra Celebrity Invitational, which was held in California. They eloped in October 2019 and got married in February 2020.

"It was the most magical thing we’ve ever done together,” said Muniz via People. “I already love Paige more than a human can love someone, but this made me love her even more.”

Muniz and Paige have a four-year-old son named Mauz. The family of three resides in Scottsdale, Arizona.

