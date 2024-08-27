Paige Muniz shares playful moment of Frankie Muniz’s reaction: "He thought I was busy working"

NASCAR driver Frankie Muniz's wife Paige Muniz recently shared a video on her Instagram account, sharing a lighthearted message about something her husband misunderstood. Muniz is a part-time driver in the Xfinity and Truck Series.

Before pursuing a career in racing, Frankie Muniz gained fame for his role in the TV series "Malcolm in the Middle" and films like "Agent Cody Banks" and "Big Fat Liar." Now 38, Muniz competes regularly in the ARCA Menards Series and has transitioned to part-time racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with Joey Gase Motorsports, making his Xfinity debut at Daytona in the United Rentals 300.

In a recent post on Paige Muniz's Instagram story, Frankie Muniz was seen bringing his wife a milkshake on the assumption that she was working. However, that was not the case. Muniz captioned the story:

"He brought me a cinnamon peanut butter shake, gave me a disgusting look because he thought I was doing work but then he realized that I'm actually in my office building legos and listening to music"

A recent trip to Mexico led to Franki Muniz contracting a parasitic infection, which had kept him off the racetrack until he returned behind the wheel in the Henry Ford Health 200 at Michigan International Speedway earlier this month.

"It's hard to be out there" - Frankie Muniz shed light on early engine issue in ARCA race at Michigan

Frankie Muniz returned to race in the ARCA Menards series on August 17, piloting the #33 Ford, which to his misfortune suffered an engine issue in the early stages of the Henry Ford Health 200.

However, his race engineers were able to fix the car while the race was under caution, which helped Muniz recover his losses, and eventually make a P12 finish. In a post-race interview, he said:

“It’s hard to be out there and be getting eaten up, we had to wait until the next caution (to fix it)[...]Once we changed it, we ran good laps."

Frankie has made his debut in the Xfinity and Truck Series. However, there haven't been any promising results thus far.

