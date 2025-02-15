Parker Kligerman calls Daytona the “biggest win of his life” despite being controversially stripped of the title

NASCAR driver Parker Kligerman uploaded a post on social media platform X on February 15, 2025, as he celebrated the Florida 250 despite being demoted to last place following a controversial decision. The 34-year-old was disqualified from the 2025 Florida 250 at the Daytona International Speedway and yet took to X to call it the biggest win of his life.

“Biggest win of my life. Thank you all for the wonderful messages. Over 700 texts. I will not be commenting any further until we are able to present what I believe is a very, very valid case. Until then, I’m fully focused on my job with @TheCW_Sports and @NASCAR_Xfinity because the drivers and teams deserve the full focus on the massive stage ahead of them,” tweeted Parker Kligerman.

Kligerman started the Fresh from Florida 250 outside the Top 10 in the No. 75 Henderson Motorsports Chevrolet. The 34-year-old made steady progress and took the lead of the race in the final few laps as he crossed the checkered flag first to take the win with Corey Heim in the No.11 Chevrolet right behind him in P2.

However, during the post-race checks, it was found that Kligerman’s Chevrolet was in infringement of the ride height rules. The No. 75 truck sat lower than the permitted ride height levels at the rear end on both sides. About an hour after taking the victory, the American was disqualified from the race and sent to the back of the classification.

The Florida 250 would've been Parker Kligerman's fourth win in the NASCAR Truck Series, but instead, the disqualification handed the win over to Heim and Tricon Garage. Henderson Motorsports has appealed against the disqualification decision and Kligerman's post suggests that he feels the team has a valid case for the same.

Corey Heim reacted to inheriting the Florida 250 win following Parker Kligerman's disqualification

NASCAR: Truck Series - Fresh From Florida 250 - Source: Imagn

NASCAR introduced new rules starting the 2019 season where if a car failed to meet the post-race checks then the driver was disqualified. Before the introduction, drivers were penalized via fines, suspensions, or championship points, but got to keep the race win.

As Corey Heim was awarded the win after Parker Kligerman's disqualification, which became the Tricon Garage driver’s 12th win in the Truck Series, he sympathized with the Henderson Motorsports driver as he said (via Motorsport):

“Well, it is my first time having this kind of scenario happening either way, so certainly glad to be on the right side of it. It sucks for Parker [Kligerman] and those guys. It seemed like they put themselves in a position at the right time to win the race, but obviously, there is another level to it after the race. Grateful to be in the spot to take advantage of that.”

NASCAR is yet to set a date for the appeal made by Henderson Motorsports in regards to the disqualification.

