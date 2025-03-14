Parker Kligerman checks off ‘massive’ bucket list after Rolex 24 at Daytona: “I just want to do all the biggest endurance races in the world”

Parker Kligerman is set to get behind the wheel this weekend in an International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) race at Sebring. The semi-retired NASCAR driver and current Xfinity Series analyst pondered racing some of the largest endurance races in the world in the future, such as this weekend's race at Sebring.

The three-race winner in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series recently sat down for an interview with Frontstretch. The Connecticut native explained that The CW, the network that hosts the Xfinity Series, allowed him to compete in this weekend's IMSA race. The former Cup Series driver also pondered getting an opportunity to run more "endurance" races in the future. He said:

"It just sort of worked out. The CW was nice enough to let me have the weekend off from the booth for the Xfinity [race], which is in Vegas this weekend, and go chase another bucket list race for me. The Rolex 24 was a bucket list, this race was a massive bucket list for me. Both were. ... I just want to do all the biggest endurance races in the world at least once," Kligerman said. (14:58 onwards)

Kligerman competed in last January's Rolex 24 at Daytona for Forte Racing. Now about to take on Sebring this weekend, Kilgerman is taken aback that he's been able to compete in two races that were a dream for him to compete in. He said:

"Out of nowhere, I've knocked off two in the same year and it's surreal. When I came in here this morning, I literally feel nine years old because this is the stuff I saw at Lime Rock when I was 10 or 11. This was the stuff that I saw on TV all the time and was like, 'Oh I wish I was doing that,' and I can't believe I'm here." (15:21 onwards)

Kligerman retired from full-time NASCAR competition at the end of the 2024 season, last driving in the Xfinity Series behind the wheel of the #48 Big Machine Racing car. Kligerman initially won this year's Truck Series race at Daytona but was disqualified after his truck failed post-race inspection.

Parker Kligerman penned a three-word IG caption amid race at Sebring

Parker Kligerman is getting the chance to live a dream by competing in this weekend's IMSA race at Sebring. The NASCAR analyst shared a photo from the racetrack on his Instagram account where he has 44k followers.

Sporting a collared IMSA shirt, Kligerman dropped a three-word caption regarding the race this weekend. He wrote:

"I am Sebring"

Kligerman first competed in NASCAR back in 2011 in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. He has three career wins on the circuit, the last coming in 2022 at Mid-Ohio.

