Parker Kligerman draws hilarious comparison between NASCAR and F1, cites Carson Hocevar “slamming” Buescher as example

Parker Kligerman drew a hilarious comparison between racing styles in Formula One and NASCAR. He cited the example of Carson Hocevar slamming into Chris Buescher in the race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Kligerman rose through the ranks as a Team Penske developmental driver and earned the ARCA Rookie of the Year honors in 2009 after finishing second. He made his Xfinity Series debut the same year and earned valuable top-ten finishes. In his 122 Xfinity Series starts over ten years, his best points finish was ninth in 2023.

Parker Kligerman made a comparison between penalties awarded in F1 for touching the other race car and the racing style that NASCAR has, where bumps like the one between Chris Beuscher and Carson Hocevar at Texas are a common theme. He tweeted:

"Have F1 and NASCAR on at the same time again. So funny to hear F1 debating if two cars racing side by side with no contact can be a penalty Meanwhile in Texas, Hocevar is slamming the back bumper of Buescher in the center of the corner at 180 MPH and everyone laughs"

Carson Hocevar is a fast rising star in American stock racing. His professional journey began in the ARCA Menards Series before he made his NASCAR Truck Series debut in 2019.

Hocevar transitioned immediately to Spire Motorsports full-time in 2024, driving the #77. He was named the Cup Series Rookie of the year in the same year.

Carson Hocevar made his ‘agenda’ clear for Texas after landmark NASCAR achievement

Carson Hocevar made headlines by earning his first-ever NASCAR Cup Series pole position at Texas Motor Speedway, becoming the youngest driver at 22 to achieve this feat at the track.

Clocking a lap time of 28.175 seconds at 191.659 mph, Hocevar edged out William Byron by just 0.014 seconds. Starting from the pole, Hocevar emphasized the strategic advantage it provides, particularly on pit road, where track position and timing of pit stops can be crucial.

"I think the most important for us is being able to determine our own fate a little bit more with pit road and how everybody's going to have different agendas at times of two, or none, or four, or whatever the case may be. Having to go all the way down pit road and have an open out is going to be super important for us of just trying to play that game and knowing that hopefully it clogs some other guys up and we could take advantage there," Carson Hocevar said (via Bob Pockrass).

Hocevar also expressed confidence in his car’s performance over long runs, noting that the tires held up well during practice and qualifying sessions, which bodes well for maintaining speed throughout the race.

