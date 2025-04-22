Parker Kligerman drops cryptic response as RCR challenges NASCAR’s DQ of Jesse Love

Parker Kligerman had a unique response to the news that Richard Childress Racing will be appealing Jesse Love's disqualification in last Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Rockingham. Love was the initial winner of the race but was disqualified after his #2 RCR Chevrolet failed post-race inspection.
RCR sent out a statement regarding their intentions to appeal the penalty via X. The statement read:
"Richard Childress Racing will appeal NASCAR’s decision to disqualify the No. 2 team's win from the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Rockingham Speedway."
The post sparked a reaction from Kligerman, a former Xfinity Series and current The CW analyst of the circuit. The former CRAFTSMAN Truck Series winner posted a GIF with a six-word caption. However, the insider didn't provide any context for what he meant behind it.
"May God have mercy on your soul," it read.
Perhaps Kligerman's GIF was a jab at NASCAR's sanctioning body. Earlier this year, Kligerman won the season-opening Truck race at Daytona but was stripped of the victory after his truck failed post-race inspection. Kligerman's team, Henderson Motorsports, attempted to appeal the penalty, but was denied.
Love initially scored his third career win in the Xfinity Series in the circuit's return to Rockingham Speedway, the first race at the track since 2004. Once Love was disqualified, Sammy Smith was named the winner. It was the third career win for Smith and his second career win behind the wheel of the #8 Jr. Motorsports Chevrolet.
Jesse Love's Rockingham disqualification wouldn't be the first time RCR has attempted to appeal a penalty. Last August, Austin Dillon was the initial winner of the Cup race at Richmond Raceway.
However, after the wreck with Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin was deemed intentional, the win was not counted towards the playoffs. RCR attempted to appeal the penalty but was denied by NASCAR. The win still stands in the record books as Dillon's fifth career Cup victory.
Jesse Love shared playful banter with Jr. Motorsports driver Connor Zilisch following Rockingham disqualification
Jesse Love didn't leave Rockingham Speedway on Saturday the victor after his #2 Richard Childress Racing car failed post-race inspection. The win was given to Sammy Smith, who initially finished second.
Following the disqualification, Jr. Motorsports driver Connor Zilisch took to X with a selfie of himself alongside Love. With the caption:
"P13 and P38," he wrote.
This sparked a response from Love, who did an X quote post of the selfie. Love penned a three-word message jokingly saying how he felt about Zilisch.
"I hate you," he said.
Both Jesse Love and Zilisch have victories in 2025 with Love's coming at Daytona and Zilisch's at Circuit of the Americas. Love is currently fourth in the Xfinity Series points standings while Zilisch is seventh.