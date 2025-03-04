Parker Kligerman drops a hot take on $45M-worth Brad Keselowski’s ‘brutal’ COTA aftermath

Brad Keselowski faced a tougher day at Circuit of The Americas than anticipated, as his cool suit failed during the Cup race. Despite the intense heat inside his car, the RFK Racing driver pushed through to secure a respectable P15 finish. Recently, Parker Kligerman shared his candid thoughts on how Keselowski handled the situation.

Ad

Brad Keselowski's NASCAR career is marked by significant achievements, including the 2012 Cup Series championship and 39 race victories, highlighted by a win at the prestigious Brickyard 400. His dominance extends beyond the Cup Series, as he also secured the 2010 Xfinity Series championship, further cementing his status as one of the sport’s top drivers.

$45 million worth Keselowski (as per Celebrity Net Worth) started the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix in P26. The #6 driver navigated his way through the field, going up 10 places despite the extremely hot conditions in his car on a sunny day. Keeping all these factors in check, Truck Series driver Parker Kligerman shared a post by RFK Racing on X, commending Keselowski for his valiant effort.

Ad

Trending

"Great recap by RFK. What an effort @keselowski - No cool shirt, long green flag runs on a hot day on a road course. Brutal." the post was captioned

Expand Tweet

Ad

Following the race, Brad Keselowski visited the infield care center, receiving IV fluids before being released once he started feeling better.

Meanwhile, the 41-year-old NASCAR driver and team owner's start to the 2025 Cup Series season has not been how he would have expected it to be or from himself. His finish at CTA with a malfunctioned cool suit was his best result in this year's campaign. However, with his kill and experience, the former Cup Series champion could bounce back soon.

Ad

Brad Keselowski grateful for team support after "tough" day at COTA

Former NASCAR champion Brad Keselowski endured one of the toughest races of his career at COTA in Austin. After his fire suit failed, the #6 driver was taken to the infield care center on a stretcher, raising concerns about his condition. However, after receiving treatment and being released, Keselowski took to X to thank his team for supporting him through the challenging day.

Ad

"Yesterday was a tough one at COTA. Sometimes things happen that are out of our control, but I’m thankful for my team and the care I received at track. At the end of it all, we came home with a top 15 finish. Appreciate the support - on to Phoenix," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Keselowski's RFK racing driver and teammate Chris Buescher had a wonderful day at the newly configured road course at COTA as the #17 driver secured a top-10 finish, in P7. The EFK drivers will be seen at Phoenix Raceway for the Shriners Children's 500 next Sunday, March 9.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback