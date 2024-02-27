Parker Kligerman highlights “little tricks” deployed by NASCAR drivers in light of Joey Logano’s illegal gloves penalty

Xfinity Series driver Parker Kligerman weighed in on the slight tweaks done by NASCAR drivers, like Joey Logano, do to enhance the track performance.

The Team Penske driver secured a P2 spot for the Ambetter Health 400 and was due to start next to the polesitter Michael McDowell. Before the 260-lap race kicked off, Logano got penalized for violating Rule 14.3.1.1 of the NASCAR rulebook.

According to the guidelines, a driver's gloves must comply with the SFI 3.3 rating which specifies the characteristics of the driver’s gloves. Additionally, section 2.5 of the SFI 3.3 rating deals with accessory tampering.

“Any Driver Accessory pertaining to this specification shall remain as constructed by the original manufacturer and shall not be modified or altered by anyone else,” the guideline reads.

As it turns out, Logano got his glove's thumb and index finger stitched together to enhance the aerodynamic output. During the race, drivers sometimes put their hands near the netted window to prevent air from entering the car.

This allows them to reduce drag and increase speed. Having a glove that's stuffed between the index finger and thumb further allows the air to glide over the glove and out of the car.

Because of his alteration, the 2023 Atlanta winner was slapped with penalties owing to the potential safety issues that could surface. Joey Logano served the penalty by starting his run from the back of the grid and a lap down.

Speaking about the little changes done by the drivers to get an extra kick during their run, Xfinity Series driver Parker Kligerman chimed in and gave some insights. He said (via Road and Track):

“It’s funny, since I’ve been in NASCAR there have always been these little tricks at superspeedways. In trucks, we try to pull the window net as far forward as possible, drivers will wear black gloves so as they come down the backstretch on the out lap they can try and pull it forward to block the air entering off the A-post. Similar to what Joey Logano was trying to do.”

Denny Hamlin claims Joey Logano's penalty was "not a safety problem"

Team Penske's #22 Ford driver received penalties with the reasoning that any modifications done to the standardized regulations put forth by NASCAR could result in a risky motorsport outing.

However, three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin expressed that using modified gloves was only the tip of the iceberg. During the 'Action Detrimental by Denny Hamlin' podcast, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver opened up on Joey Logano's penalty.

Dirty Mo Media shared Hamlin's verdict on their X (formerly Twitter) account:

“Folks, that’s like 10% of the story. My guess is the glove was approved when you add webbing to in between the fingers. It probably needs to get re-approved because you’ve added material, and they need to retest it. But that is not why NASCAR probably had issue with this, because this is likely considered an aerodynamic device.

He added:

“So, you know, what’s the difference in that and me putting something in my pocket and grabbing it and then holding it out there? You know what I mean? To deflect air. It’s basically one in the same. So, while I get it, while that’s what the rule stated that they broke an SFI safety rule, this is not a safety problem.”

