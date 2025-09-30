Parker Kligerman lauds Denny Hamlin’s “wildly transparent, authentic, candid, and hilarious” podcast episode

Following a controversial last-lap incident at Kansas Speedway, part-time NASCAR driver Parker Kligerman applauded Denny Hamlin's Actions Detrimental podcast. Kligerman believes the podcast should win an award for being “wildly transparent, authentic, candid, and hilarious.”
The latest episode covered a range of topics, including the underwhelming NASCAR TV rating. But one key highlight was Hamlin’s explanation of why he raced Bubba Wallace, his own 23XI Racing driver, so aggressively. Despite Wallace facing potential playoff elimination, Hamlin emphasized that his priority will always be going for the win, and he won’t apologize for it.
What happened was that Hamlin was passing Wallace for the lead on the backstretch on the final lap. As they were approaching turn three, the #11 Joe Gibbs Racing driver ran his driver up, allowing Chase Elliott to take the bottom lane and snatch the victory from the Toyota camp.
Speaking about Hamlin and the Actions Detrimental podcast, Kligerman wrote on X:
“If podcast episodes won awards (maybe they do?), then this week's Actions Detrimental with (Denny Hamlin) should win one. Wildly transparent, authentic, candid, and hilarious. I don’t know of another athlete in the thick of battle who would put this much out there. Maybe me, but I’m dumb.”
Chase Elliott was victorious at Kansas last weekend, beating four Toyota drivers in the top five, namely Denny Hamlin, Christopher Bell, Chase Briscoe, and Bubba Wallace. Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson finished in sixth place, followed by Tyler Reddick, Brad Keselowski, William Byron, and Shane van Gisbergen.
“I don't have an issue with that”: Denny Hamlin on Bubba Wallace flipping him off at Kansas
After their last-lap battle at Kansas Speedway, Bubba Wallace expressed his displeasure by giving Denny Hamlin the middle finger on the track. However, Hamlin didn't take offense at the gesture, given that they are competitors on Sundays.
The #11 Joe Gibbs Racing driver and 23XI Racing co-owner explained (via Motorsports.com):
“If he were to flip me off at 23XI as the car owner, we would have an employer, employee problem but as a competitor, he flipped off the driver of the 11. I don’t have an issue with that.”
“Anything directed to me as an owner, I would certainly take an exception to that because I know the resources Michael (Jordan) and I give Bubba every single week to go out there and compete....I don’t take that personally because I’m assuming we got someone that is on the field in the game in a heated moment. I give him grace for that because we are competitors on Sunday.”
With Denny Hamlin essentially blocking Bubba Wallace from a win, the latter remains in the elimination zone, 26 points below the cutline. Other playoff drivers in the same situation include Ross Chastain (-13), Tyler Reddick (-29), and Austin Cindric (-48).
They will return to the track at Charlotte Motor Speedway road course on October 5. It will mark the Round of 12 finale, which means four drivers will be eliminated from the playoffs.
