Parker Kligerman’s emotions run wild after sealing the “biggest win” of his life at Daytona

Parker Kligerman, who drives the No. 75 truck part-time for Henderson Motorsports in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series let his emotions overflow after winning the 2025 season-opening race at the Daytona International Speedway. This was his fourth career victory in the Truck Series and his first at the iconic two-and-a-half-mile oval. He dubbed it as the biggest win of his life.

Riding on the high, Kligerman took the lead on the backstretch of the final lap from Corey Heim to win Friday night's (February 14) Fresh from Florida 250. The race ended under caution following a crash in the mid-pack and Kligerman was in the lead when the caution came on. This is his first win since July 2022, when he last celebrated in Victory Lane at Mid-Ohio. In his post-race interview on the Frontstretch, Kligerman was filled with emotions as he shouted:

"Daytona, come on! Let's go! Biggest win of my entire life."

"Thank you, Don and Charlie Henderson. I wish they were here right now. Scott, we did it finally! Scott Borchetta, thank you for getting us this beautiful truck; Chris Carrier, who makes this whole thing happen. I'm out of breath. I can't believe it. I was just making moves. Every move I made felt like it worked. For some reason it really did... God, I love this place. I love racing. I love winning. I'm ready for the next chapter of my life, but this one means a lot. Happy Valentine's Day to all the moms out there as well. Love you, Mom," he added.

After the 2024 season, Parker Kligerman announced his retirement from the Xfinity series and took up full-time broadcasting responsibilities for NBC Sports.

Parker Kligerman talks difference between sportscar racing and stock car racing

After retiring from the Xfinity Series, where he ran two full-time seasons with Big Machine Racing (BMR) in 2023 and 2024, Parker Kligerman spoke to BMR owner Scott Borchetta for future collaborations. One thing that came out of that conversation was a shot at the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona.

As Kligerman drove his sportscar (the No. 78 Forte Racing Lamborghini) more, he found the fundamental differences between the two racing disciplines. Speaking on a clip shared on X by The Money Lap, Kligerman explained the difference.

"Our mentality in stock car racing, dirt racing, and everything we know in that oval world is that if the car's not doing what you want it to, drive it differently, change your line. For these cars, your first move is not to change you. It’s like, okay, change the engine braking setting, change the TC setting, and see if you can get the car to react differently before you change what you’re doing in the car."

In a separate conversation with The Daytona Beach News-Journal, Parker Kligerman shared that over the years, he had adjusted to the braking pressure required to stop a Stock Car, which is somewhere around 1,250 pounds of pressure. However, Sportscars require close to 2,000 pounds of braking pressure and even after a week of testing the Lamborghini, he was still maxing out at 1,250 pounds.

