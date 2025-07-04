Parker Kligerman sees potential trouble for NASCAR drivers at critical Chicago section

Part-time Craftsman Truck Series driver and NASCAR commentator Parker Kligerman shared a breakdown of the Chicago street circuit ahead of the Grant Park 165 Kligerman highlighted the critical sections of the lap that may cause potential trouble for drivers during the race. The Windy City is set to host both the Cup Series and Xfinity Series this weekend.

The Grant Park 165 is scheduled to take place Sunday, July 6th at 2 p.m. ET. The race will be televised by TNT. Similar to the previous two editions of this race, this year's forecast also predicts a heavy chance of rain around the start time, which may cause delays in the start.

The drivers may also face problems finding the right racing line and grip if we see a wet and rainy day. Parker Kligerman elaborated on parts of the track that the drivers would have to pay special attention to.

"After turn 3, you enter the trickiest braking zone in all of NASCAR, possibly motorsports, and it is about a hundred different asphalt types that you'll run across. It's incredibly bumpy, and then you enter a very tight section, from turn 4 to turn 5... Down into turn 7, that looks at Michigan Avenue there. A super slow corner, one of the best passing zones possibly. If you try to go side-by-side, it's most likely gonna end in contact," Parker Kligerman said via CW Sports.

The Cup Series stage in Chicago also marks the second stage of the NASCAR In-Season tournament. With several drivers looking to secure playoff spots, the race should be a thrilling experience for fans.

Parker Kligerman believes that the Cup Series race in Chicago will be a 'full-contact affair'

Racing driver-turned-NASCAR analyst Parker Kligerman previewed the Grant Park 165. Kligerman has experience of racing at the Chicago street course, having competed in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in the last two seasons.

With hands-on experience of the track layout, the 34-year-old presented his take on what to expect from the race.

"It’s probably one of the best street courses in the world, you know, up there with Monaco and Long Beach and that sort of thing. But the Chicago race has a uniquely varied track - with some straightaways allowing drivers to hit 160 mph, and other sections so tight that only one car can fit through at 70 mph. Now, that might sound fast for the streets that we’re on, like Michigan Avenue, but in a race car, that’s not that fast. So yeah, it’s just an elbows-out, full-contact affair,” Parker Kligerman said via NewsNation Live.

Fans will hope that the race on Sunday starts on the scheduled time without any delays, as seen in the last two seasons. The drivers had mixed opinions on whether they would want to race in rainy or dry conditions.

