Parker Kligerman shares major learning about Italian teammates during Rolex 24 at Daytona stint

NASCAR veteran Parker Kligerman is preparing to fulfill a career dream by participating in the 2025 Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona, scheduled for January 25-26. The Connecticut native, who recently stepped away from full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series racing, will participate in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s season-opening endurance race. He recently shared a funny story of what he learned from his new Italian teammates at Forte Racing.

Kligerman will drive the #78 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 as part of a partnership between Forte Racing and Big Machine Racing. He shared insights into his experience with the Italian team, on the Above The Yellow Line podcast.

Speaking on the cultural aspects of his new teammates, Kligerman recounted hearing a funny story about the importance of coffee within the team. He described how a broken espresso machine once diverted the team’s mechanics, who were supposed to be working on the car but chose to fix the coffee machine first.

“I discovered on the first test day, there was this machine that was the most massive intense coffee machine I've ever seen. I was like, 'What is this? and they were like Oh, that's the espresso machine,'” Kligerman shared.

“I did hear a funny story... At one point last season, that thing broke, and then about 6 or 8 of the guys who would be working on the car were all working on the coffee machine. So it's one of the most important parts of the race team,” he added.

In addition to competing in the Rolex 24, the 34-year-old will drive the #75 Chevrolet part-time for Henderson Motorsports in the Craftsman Truck Series in 2025. Despite retiring as a full-time Xfinity Series driver, he remains involved in NASCAR as a driver and commentator.

Parker Kligerman joins the team of commentators for the Xfinity Series

Parker Kligerman will expand his broadcasting career in 2025, joining The CW Network as part of its new NASCAR Xfinity Series commentary team. The network recently secured broadcasting rights for the series through 2031. Kligerman will work alongside veteran commentator Adam Alexander and former Cup Series driver Jamie McMurray.

According to Sports Business Journal, The CW Network’s $115 million annual deal is considerably higher than what NASCAR used to receive for the Xfinity Series. It also marks CW’s first foray into full-season NASCAR broadcasting.

Speaking about this new opportunity, Parker Kligerman expressed gratitude and excitement.

"I’m super flattered that it’s come together. I didn’t foresee this possibility five years ago—ever thinking I’d have a chance to be in the booth at this capacity. To be with The CW and Adam Alexander, one of the best in the business, is incredible," he was quoted by AthlonSports.

Parker Kligerman brings years of experience as an NBC Sports analyst and pit reporter and will be a valuable addition to the commentary booth.

