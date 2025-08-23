Parker Kligerman wins at Daytona, Connor Zilisch to get the points

By Sabyasachi Biswas
Modified Aug 23, 2025 03:46 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250 Powered By Coca-Cola - Source: Getty
In Picture: Parker Kligerman - Source: Getty

Parker Kligerman claimed the 2025 Wawa 250 Powered By Coca-Cola at the Daytona International Speedway victory in overtime to give Connor Zilisch his seventh Xfinity Series race win. Kligerman was filling in for Zilisch and was driving the #88 JR Motorsports car.

Ad

Kligerman emerged victorious as the relief driver for Zilisch held on his nerves, and crossed the Checkered Flag ahead of JR Motorsports driver, Justin Allgaier. Even though Kligerman won the race, he will not receive the points, as Zilisch started the race, but later hopped out of his car.

Zilisch, who already has six wins to his name, will add one more to his name, and extend his lead in the NASCAR Xfinity Series regular season championship. However, he will receive no playoff points. Kligerman, on the other hand, will enjoy the victory, but not add anything to his Xfinity Series statistics.

Ad
Trending

Following Kligerman's victory, Zilisch ran to him on the victory road and congratulated him. Sammy Smith, Sam Mayer, and Jesse Love came home in the top five places, while Brandon Jones, Dean Thompson, Brennan Poole, Garett Smithley, and Ryan Ellis wrapped up the top 10.

Kligerman's victory comes after the Xfinity Series field experienced a heavy wreck in Lap 97, where multiple drivers were involved. However, Kligerman survived and ended up winning the race at the Daytona International Speedway.

Ad

Why did Parker Kligerman replace Connor Zilisch mid-race?

During Friday's Xfinity Series race at the Daytona International Speedway, Parker Kligerman replaced Connor Zilisch mid-way through the race. This has come after Zilisch, who has yet to recover fully from his recent broken collarbone injury, decided to opt out of the race during Stage 1, and was replaced by Kligerman, who was on standby for the relief driver duty.

Ad

Sharing an update on this, NASCAR journalist, Joseph Srigley shared a social media post. Taking to his X account, here's what he wrote:

"@ConnorZilisch, still on the mend from a broken collarbone, has hopped out of the No. 88 @JRMotorsports Chevrolet, making way for relief driver Parker Kligerman. Kligerman remains on the lead-lap and will have to drop to the rear for this restart."
Ad

Connor Zilisch suffered a broken collarbone after he fell off his car while celebrating after he won at Watkins Glen on August 9. He recently had surgery and is still on the mend.

About the author
Sabyasachi Biswas

Sabyasachi Biswas

Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over eight years of experience in the field and has over 10000 published articles on the internet.

As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and dreams of attending the Indian GP if it returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan over the years, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and Sebastian Vettel and is now following Verstappen's dominant journey on the track.

Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (also soccer) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and Spanish club, Real Madrid.

He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys soccer, geopolitics, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Sabyasachi Biswas
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications