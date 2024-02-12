Part-time NASCAR driver Carson Kvapil wins CARS Tour’s season opener at Florence

Part-time NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Carson Kvapil has clinched the CARS Tour season opener, Icebreaker 2024 at Florence Motor Speedway in Timmonsville, South Carolina.

Kvapil, who joined JR Motorsports in 2022 as a replacement for the departing Josh Berry, won the 125-lap race, The Icebreaker. He crossed the finish line ahead of Connor Hall, Casey Kelley, Dale Earnhardt Jr., and Sam Yarbrough, clinching a well-deserved win.

The race was not without its hurdles, as lapped traffic added an extra layer of complexity to the competition. However, Kvapil's composure proved decisive as he fended off a determined challenge from Connor Hall, ultimately securing the top spot on the podium.

Hall, making his debut for Nelson Motorsports, showcased impressive performance by overtaking Casey Kelley to claim second place. With each lap, Hall closed the gap on Kvapil's No. 8 JR Motorsports car, setting the stage for a thrilling finale.

Kvapil, who has driven for Spire Motorsports in NASCAR Truck Series, entered the race as the defending champion after winning the 2023 zMAX CARS Tour Late Model Stock championship.

NASCAR Truck Series driver Carson Kvapil speaks about his Icebreaker victory

Reflecting on his victory, Kvapil attributed his success to the collective effort of his team, acknowledging the challenges they had faced during last year's Icebreaker event. The part time NASCAR driver said (via Matt Weaver of Short Track Scene):

"Coming off last year's run we had here, it was really great to have a good run, even better to have a win. The guys gave me a good car. We felt we prepared pretty well for this race. Practiced throughout the day yesterday really good and made some gains on it. We made it better every run. We felt like maybe we weren't there on speed, but how the car drove felt really good."

Crediting his crew members for the win at the Florence Motor Speedway, Kvapil added:

"Spotter did work up there. It was really hairy. I didn’t know what to do coming across so many cars side by side. But was really fortunate to have a good car and we had just enough of a lead over (Hall) that I could be patient and pick my spots."

Meanwhile, Carson Kvapil's teammate and former NASCAR Cup Series driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. finished the race on fourth position.