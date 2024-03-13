Part-time NASCAR driver-team pairing Matt Jaskol and MBM Motorsports look for primary sponsors ahead of 2024 Cup Series appearance

Matt Jaskol, a NASCAR driver, is about to race in the Cup Series with MBM Motorsports at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin. The driver-team pairing is currently looking for sponsors to back their entry into the series.

Having raced in the Truck and Xfinity Series, Jaskol would be stepping up to the challenging Cup Series for the first time. Securing sponsorship is key for both Jaskol and MBM Motorsports to be able to compete at NASCAR's highest level.

To gather the funds needed, Jaskol turned to X (formerly Twitter) to communicate with potential partners and companies calling on them to join him and MBM. He wrote:

"Hey everyone! I have an opportunity to make my NASCAR Cup debut with @MBMMotorsports @COTA race in Austin next weekend! But we need to raise money! Looking for partner(s) to join me on this adventure. Message me if you or anyone businesses you know would be interested!"

In NASCAR, brands have the option to be sponsors of a racing team or a driver. Team support is also provided through assets like race cars and social media that is used to reach out to fans.

Conversely, sponsoring a driver exploits the feel and true attraction of a person for the marketing of a brand. It will be MBM Motorsports’ third time racing in the Cup Series since the introduction of the Next Gen car if everything goes right. The team has a total of 106 Cup Series starts since it was founded in 2014.

The upcoming Cup Series event at COTA is fast approaching on March 22–24. Matt Jaskol and MBM Motorsports are in a race against the clock to secure the funding needed for the race.

MBM Motorsports to make a comeback to NASCAR Cup Series after Xfinity Series setback

Having not been in the Cup Series for over a year, MBM Motorsports is finally making a return. This comeback is after a hard time in the Xfinity Series, where they had a setback at Daytona International Speedway during the NASCAR 2024 season opener.

During the Daytona race, MBM Motorsports ran into trouble when David Starr's starting position of P29 was invalidated due to a violation. The problem arose from the track bar being too long by three inches beyond the allowed limit during qualifying.

Following the disqualification, MBM Motorsports agreed to take responsibility for their error and did not go through an appeal. Looking ahead, they are currently concentrating on getting ready for the race at Talladega Superspeedway. The 2024 AG-PRO 300 race will take place on Saturday, April 20th.