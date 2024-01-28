Part-time NASCAR Truck Series driver Cory Roper announces 2024 Daytona return

Part-time NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Cory Roper is set to return to the sport after a limited 2023 season schedule with this year's event at the Daytona International Speedway. The Vernon, Texas native has so far only confirmed his entry into the upcoming Fresh from Florida 250 at the 2.5-mile-long tri-oval in Daytona Beach.

After a hiatus from the nationwide series during the 2022 season and a limited run of three race appearances last year, Roper will be seen returning to his family-owned Roper Racing team. The 46-year-old will be seen behind the wheel of the #4 Chevrolet Silverado, with plans to partake in the Talladega Superspeedway event as well.

Cory Roper further elaborated on his 2024 season plans to tobychristie.com and said:

“The only race that I have right now that I know I’m going to drive this year is Daytona. I can’t tell you how excited I am to get into it, because I know it’s right. I’m looking forward to it. Truck is about put together and ready to go. My brothers have just about got it done, and I can’t wait.”

He further added on his hopes to race at the Talladega Superspeedway further down the line this year and said:

"We’re planning on making Talladega. I do kind of have that one on the books that I may drive. I want to drive as long as I can. It’s going to be a limited schedule, but maybe in the future, we’ll have full-time drivers and another truck we can take every once in a while and go have fun with."

The 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season kicks off on Friday, February 16, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET.

F1 champion Jenson Button set to skip 2024 NASCAR Chicago race

Former F1 world champion and part-time NASCAR Cup Series driver Jenson Button recently revealed his absence from the 2024 Grant Park 220. The former Brawn GP driver cited scheduling issues for skipping the event's return this year.

Button is set to honor commitments with the World Endurance Championship in racing this season, along with broadcasting duties for Sky Sports F1, which necessitate the 2009 F1 world champion's NASCAR absence from 'Windy City'.

He told motorsport.com:

“I was asked to do a race this year in a really good car, but I just can’t. There’s so much racing to be done and I’m also doing TV work with Sky still, and things with other sponsors, so it’s enough this year.”

Meanwhile, the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season kicks off on February 18, 2024, at 2:30 pm ET.