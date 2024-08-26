"Past three years has been challenging" - Harrison Burton's fiancée Jenna Petty shares relief after Daytona triumph

Harrison Burton's fiancee, Jenna Petty, recently opened up on the Wood Brothers Racing driver's maiden Cup Series triumph at Daytona last Saturday. Petty, in an interview, revealed how much the victory meant to her and her fiancee following three years of relentless hardship.

Burton held off Kyle Busch until the very last lap in the overtime period, crossing the checkered flag to claim his first Cup Series victory. The #21 driver has been racing in the Cup Series for three years now, and the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway was his 98th career race.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Thanks to the emphatic victory, Burton has qualified for the 2024 playoffs. Interestingly, with the victory, he also delivered a special milestone to the Wood Brothers Racing by handing them their 100th Cup Series win. However, none of that was easy, as Petty explained.

"There's so many things that you don't see us go through at the racetrack these past three years and going into this [race], he was so confident," Petty said to Claire B Lang on X. "So to watch him kind of go backwards as these past three years has been challenging. We worked on, trying to instill in him [confidence] week by week." (0:28-0:47)

Jenna Petty is a 22-year-old American, who hails from North Carolina. Her parents are Shohn Petty and Jennifer Petty. She also has a brother named Tuck Petty. A dancer by profession, she is associated with Dance Productions - The Remix.

Burton and Petty have been dating each other for seven years. They have been together since 2017 and recently got engaged in March 2024.

"Been there for each other's hardest times": Harrison Burton's fiancee

Harrison Burton celebrates winning the NASCAR Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway (Image via Imagn)

Jenna Petty shared how she stood by Harrison Burton through thick and thin. While the #21 driver is currently basking in joy following his Daytona win, Petty described their shared joy and support during challenging times.

"We are hard workers at heart, and we have always celebrated each other’s successes and been there for each other’s hardest times, and so that’s just such a huge moment for us over these years to get to celebrate this monumental win together," Petty told NASCAR.com

With a playoff spot now secure, the regular season standing is unlikely to be much of a big deal for Burton. He is currently in 34th place with 306 points to his credit. Besides the victory at Daytona, Burton has managed a top 5, two top 10s, and faced four DNFs this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback