“Patrick Mahomes Taylor Swift all day”: Cole Custer takes Super Bowl predictions from Haas Factory Team garage

As preparations for the Daytona 500 were in full swing at the rebranded Haas Factory team, Cole Custer toured the shop floor, gathering predictions for the Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, February 9.

Custer began with the first employee, who jokingly asked which two teams were playing. The team member then expressed their support for Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift, whose relationship has gained significant attention since she began dating Kelce.

"Patrick Mahomes and Taylor Swift all day," the first HFT employee told Custer.

The trend of quirky answers continued as the second HFT team member gave a shoutout to the Detroit Lions, while another jokingly stated that the Patriots had no chance of winning Super Bowl LIX.

"Detroit Lions next year....," said Cole Custer in response.

Another team member said they wouldn't cheer for either team, but would watch the big game for the commercials.

"Neither... you would have a hard time betting against Kansas City, as good as they have been for the several years. I'll watch, I'll probably watch for the commercials," he said, to which Cole Custer replied, "That's right, commercials are always a win."

Another HFT team member predicted controversy, suggesting that the referees would influence the game in favor of one team.

"I think the refs are going to pull one through" he said.

Haas Factory Team employees overwhelmingly favored the Kansas City Chiefs to achieve the three-peat. Custer also backed the Kelce and Mahomes-led team, mentioning that he had recently attended a Chiefs game and couldn’t bet against them.

"I'm gonna go with the Chiefs also, I went to a Chiefs game recently, so it's hard for me to bet against them," the #41 Ford driver said.

Super Bowl LIX, featuring the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, is set for this Sunday, February 9, at 6:30 PM ET at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Cole Custer elaborated key changes ahead of second Cup Series stint

Cole Custer made his full-time Cup Series debut with Stewart-Haas Racing in 2020. Despite winning a race in his rookie year, he struggled to make an impression during his three-year stint. He then moved to the Xfinity Series, where he won the 2023 championship and came close to securing another title in '24.

Ahead of the 2025 season, Custer highlighted key changes that make him better suited for competing in the Cup Series this year. Beyond refining his skills, he emphasized he has improved his communication with the team, which he believes will enhance his performance this season.

"I think there's one thing about being a better driver, the bigger thing is how you work with your team and how you try get ahead in the week and races that are far ways out. It's kind of the name of the game with how long the schedule is, not getting many off weekends. It's very easy to get behind and this time around, I'll be able to hopefully, work [with] my team better and be able to work in the right direction," Cole Custer told Bob Pockrass.

The #41 Haas Factory Team Ford driver will kick off his second stint in the NASCAR Cup Series in the Daytona 500, scheduled for Sunday, February 16.

