Penske ace Ryan Blaney soaks in honeymoon bliss with wife Gianna Tulio during NASCAR break

Ryan Blaney's wife, Gianna Tulio, took to her official social media account to share the couple's latest update amid the NASCAR break. Going by Tulio's Instagram story, Blaney and his wife are on a break and are soaking in the "honeymoon" bliss.
Blaney married his longtime girlfriend, Tulio, in December last year, a few weeks after the NASCAR Championship 4 race was concluded at Phoenix. Their marriage took place exactly a year after they got engaged in 2023, a few weeks after Blaney won the Cup Series championship.
The couple got married at Hotel Jerome in Aspen, Colorado, and it was a gala, yet a private event. Only the closest family members and friends of Ryan Blaney and Gianna Tulio attended the wedding. Now, four months after the wedding, the couple was on their way to celebrate the wedding on their honeymoon.
Mrs Blaney, from her official Instagram account, shared a story with an infinity pool, a mountain, and a water body in the backdrop. She uploaded it with a caption, "Honeymoon," and checked in at Jade Mountain, St. Lucia.
Here's the screenshot of Gianna Tulio's Instagram story:
Ryan Blaney and Gianna Tulio's wedding was indeed a mega affair. As per reports, nearly 150-200 people attended the wedding. NASCAR stars such as Dale Earnhardt Jr., Chase Elliott, Daniel Hemric, Austin Cindric, and Bubba Wallace were all invited to the wedding. IndyCar stars Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin also graced the occasion.
Ryan Blaney's wife, Gianna Tulio, reveals why their wedding was private
Ryan Blaney is indeed one of the most high-profile NASCAR drivers currently. He is the 2023 Cup Series champion and the 2024 runner-up driver. Besides this, he is also pretty popular on social media, thanks to his looks and race-crafts.
However, his wedding turned out to be a quieter event when compared to his fame. Blaney's wife, Tulio, had the reason behind it. Speaking to People, Mrs. Blaney revealed why their wedding was a private affair. She said,
"Spending quality time with all of our loved ones is super important to us, so we wanted to keep the wedding as intimate as possible."
"With Ryan being a professional NASCAR driver, we are on the road every weekend almost every month out of the year, so we value every second we can get with our friends and family."
Ryan Blaney is currently racing in the NASCAR Cup Series for Team Penske and is in charge of the #12 Ford Mustang Dark Horse. He is competing in his 11th year in the top-tier stock car racing, and so far racked up 13 wins, 11 poles, and 153 Top 10s.